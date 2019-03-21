ENGLISH

    GDC 2019: God Of War receives the Game of the Year title

    God of War wins the game of the year awards at GDC 2019 awards. Here is the list of other winning games.

    By
    |

    God of the War won the Game of the Year award at GDC 2019 (Game Developers Conference). The Sony PS4 exclusive game has once again proved its capability of being on the top. However, this is not the first time the game has awarded as the best game. Back in December, it has received the Game of the Year at The Game Awards and same in February at the DICE Awards. God of War has maintained its position of being on the top of the list. Let's see which game is going to knock them down from the first position in future.

    Celeste for Best Audio, Into the Breach for Best Design, and Red Dead Redemption 2 rewarded for the Best Technology awards. Florence developed by Australian developer Mountains has received the Best Debut award. Amy Hennig director of Uncharted took the  Lifetime Achievement Award.

    "The Game Developers Choice Awards represent the most refined games of the year, and the sheer variety of games honored tonight showed that games can still represent wholly new and unique creative visions," GDC general manager Katie Stern said in a statement

    GDC 2019 came with a lot of announcements Google has also announced its latest game-streaming technology Stadia, which is expected to launch later this year. 

    2018 Game Developers Choice Awards Winners List 

    Lifetime Achievement Award Winner: Amy Hennig

    Pioneer Award Winner: Rieko Kodama

     

    Audience Award Winner: TBD

    Best Audio: Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

    Best Debut: Mountains (Florence)

    Best Mobile Game: Florence (Mountains)

    Best Design: Into the Breach (Subset Games)

    Innovation Award: Nintendo Labo (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

    Best Narrative: Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)

    Best Technology: Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

    Best Visual Art: Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)

    Best VR/AR Game: Beat Saber (Beat Games)

    Game of the Year: God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

    Audience Award: Beat Saber (Beat Games)

    Thursday, March 21, 2019, 16:45 [IST]
