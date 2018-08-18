GeForce Gaming Celebration by NVIDIA at Gamescom 2018: Live streaming and registration

GeForce Gaming Celebration by NVIDIA at Gamescom 2018 is all set for a grand opening on the 20th of August 2018 in Palladium, Schanzenstraße 36, 51063 Köln, Germany. Where the Nvidia is expected to launch the next generation GPUs and other computer peripherals at the same event.

What the live streaming here

Do note that the event starts at 10:30 AM (IST) in India, so you can watch the complete live streaming of the event with ease. If you stay near Cologne or attending Gamescom, then here is a link to register to GeForce Gaming Celebration by Nvidia. (Click here for registration).

Speculated surprises

According to our source, Nvidia is expected to offer some surprises, where the company is expected to launch the next generation Nvidia RTX 2000 series of GPUs, which was recently leaked online. A recent leak suggests that the company might launch the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2050 (Ti), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2060, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080, and, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti range of graphics cards.

These graphics cards are expected to be priced similar to the previous generation models. E.g: The RTX 2080 Ti will be priced similar to the GTX 1080 Ti and the RTX 2080 will be priced similar to the GTX 1080 GPU. Just like the current generation of GPUs from Nvidia, the upcoming generation is also expected to include more than 6 models of GPUs from entry-level to a premium tier.

In terms of performance, the Nvidia GTX 2080 Ti is expected to offer 2.5x performance compared to the Nvidia GTX Titan V, which is one of the best performing GPU from Nvidia to date. The new 2000 series of GPUs from Nvidia will be based on all new Turing architecture, which offers better performance than Pascal architecture found on the current line of GPUs from Nvidia.

These new series of GPUs from Nvidia are also expected to offer (2080 Ti) a performance of up to 16 TFLOPS with the improved liquid cooling system to support these powerhouses. Along with Nvidia, other brands and companies are also expected to announce games and other hardware peripherals with respect to gaming.