GTA: 6 Leak Will Not Affect Its Development: Confirms Rockstar Games News oi-Vivek

Rockstar Games' much-awaited GTA: V successor is well under development or at least that's what the recent leak suggests. The leaked footage gave GTA fanatics a sneak peek into the actual game. It also confirms the fact that GTA: 6 will have at least one female protagonist.

As expected, the game is still in the early beta stage, and the studio has a lot of fine-tuning to do before the official release, which is likely to happen in 2024 or later. While the leaked footage of the GTA: 6 received a lot of flak, the studio has now confirmed to continue the development of the game just like it was intended to, and the leak will not affect that decision in any way.

According to the official statement by Rockstar Games, it suffered a "network intrusion", where "an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information" from its system. "This includes early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto," the studio said.

A Message from Rockstar Games pic.twitter.com/T4Wztu8RW8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 19, 2022

Rockstar further claims that this incident will not cause disruption to their live gaming service and it will also not have any "long term effect on the development of our ongoing projects", where the company seems to be talking about the development of GTA: 6 (name yet to be confirmed officially).

The studio further states that they are extremely disappointed with the way their next game details have been shared. It further reassures that it will continue to develop the next Grand Theft Auto and will deliver an experience that its players expect.

Lastly, Rockstar Games has assured its fans that it will properly introduce GTA: 6 when it is ready and thanked everyone who is with the studio through this situation. So, we can expect to see the official announcement of the next Grand Theft Auto title in the next few months, which is likely to be made available for Playstation, Xbox, and PC at a later date.

