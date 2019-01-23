Gujrat government wants to ban PUBG for school students

The government of Gujrat has issued a new circular has asked the district authorities to ensure a ban on online mobile game PlayerUnknown'sBattlegrounds aka PUBG.

The circular was issued after the Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights recommended it for the safety of children, said officials. The circular will take the necessary steps to ban the game in primary schools.

The circular says that it is necessary to stop children from getting addicted to the game and it was "adversely affecting their studies."

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the authorities across the country to ban the game, said Jagruti Pandya, chairperson, Gujrat child rights body.

"The NCPCR had sent a letter to all the states and recommended a ban on the game. All the states are required to implement it. Looking at the negative effects of the game, we had recently sent a letter to the state government recommending a ban on the game" said Pandya.

Previously, Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also introduced a private bill to regulate online gaming. Dubbed "The Sports (Online Gaming And Prevention Of Fraud) Bill," 2018 was introduced in Lok Sabha.

If the bill gets the green light by the Lok Sabha, it will regulate games such as PUBG, PUBG-M, CSGO, DotA 2 and others which are a part of esports.