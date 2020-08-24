Just In
- 2 min ago Moto G9 Vs Moto G8 Plus: Is It A Worthy Upgrade?
-
- 24 min ago Xiaomi Patent Filing Hints At Smartphone With Tilting Camera Sensors
- 4 hrs ago Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Realme X7 Pro And More
- 10 hrs ago LG Q92 5G Powered By Snapdragon 765G SoC Officially Unveiled: Price, Specifications
Don't Miss
- Movies Sushant Case Exclusive: Sandip Ssingh Should Be Arrested, He's The Mastermind, Says Surjeet
- Sports ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test, Day 4: Anderson left tantalisingly on 599 as Pakistan dig in with Storm Francis approaching
- News Karnataka revises guidelines for inter-state travellers, puts an end to quarantine rules
- Finance 5 Best Voluntary Retirement Schemes in India
- Automobiles Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Sales In July 2020: Overtakes Its Rival The TVS iQube Electric
- Lifestyle Acne On Your Mind? These 20 Preventive Tips Will Help You Get Clear Skin
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In August 2020
- Education Atal Ranking 2020: Top 10 HIEs In ARIIA Rankings 2020
HITMAN 2016 Will Soon Be Available For Free On Epic Games; Here Is How To Grab A Copy
Epic Games has been releasing two free titles every week for a limited time. Now, the store has officially confirmed that HITMAN 2016 will be available for free along with Shadowrun Collection from August 27 to September 3.
Once you redeem this offer, these titles will be available for free for a lifetime and you can enjoy playing these games on any of the computers without any issue. Depending on your internet speed, you should be able to download and run HITMAN without any issue, as it required around 50GB of storage space.
To get HITMAN 2016 for free, download and install Epic Games on your computer and login/create a new account. You can redeem the game between August 28 to September 3 for free-of-cost.
If you are interested in games that involve stealth mode and a lot of shooting (sniping) then you will definitely love HITMAN 2016, which was originally released in 2016.
The HITMAN 2016 game of the year edition currently costs Rs. 2,137 on Steam on the same will be available for free on Epic Games on the next weekend. As this is a four-year-old game, it might not require a crazy powerful PC to run this title smoothly. Here are the minimum and recommended specifications to run HITMAN 2016 on your gaming PC or laptop.
Minimum System Requirements To Run HITMAN 2016
- Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit
- CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD CPU Phenom II X4 940
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon HD 7870
- DirectX: DirectX 11
- Storage Space: 50GB
Recommended System Requirements To Run HITMAN 2016
- Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit
- CPU: Intel Core i7 3770 3,4 GHz / AMD CPU AMD FX-8350 4 GHz
- GPU: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 770 / AMD GPU Radeon R9 290
- DirectX: DirectX 11
- Storage Space: 50GB
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
34,990
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
77,800
-
9,999
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
35,899
-
45,999
-
11,228
-
5,990
-
53,920
-
1,04,999
-
56,914
-
8,850
-
9,999
-
74,790
-
43,130
-
21,500