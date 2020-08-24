HITMAN 2016 Will Soon Be Available For Free On Epic Games; Here Is How To Grab A Copy News oi-Vivek

Epic Games has been releasing two free titles every week for a limited time. Now, the store has officially confirmed that HITMAN 2016 will be available for free along with Shadowrun Collection from August 27 to September 3.

Once you redeem this offer, these titles will be available for free for a lifetime and you can enjoy playing these games on any of the computers without any issue. Depending on your internet speed, you should be able to download and run HITMAN without any issue, as it required around 50GB of storage space.

To get HITMAN 2016 for free, download and install Epic Games on your computer and login/create a new account. You can redeem the game between August 28 to September 3 for free-of-cost.

If you are interested in games that involve stealth mode and a lot of shooting (sniping) then you will definitely love HITMAN 2016, which was originally released in 2016.

The HITMAN 2016 game of the year edition currently costs Rs. 2,137 on Steam on the same will be available for free on Epic Games on the next weekend. As this is a four-year-old game, it might not require a crazy powerful PC to run this title smoothly. Here are the minimum and recommended specifications to run HITMAN 2016 on your gaming PC or laptop.

Minimum System Requirements To Run HITMAN 2016

Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD CPU Phenom II X4 940

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon HD 7870

DirectX: DirectX 11

Storage Space: 50GB

Recommended System Requirements To Run HITMAN 2016

Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7 3770 3,4 GHz / AMD CPU AMD FX-8350 4 GHz

GPU: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 770 / AMD GPU Radeon R9 290

DirectX: DirectX 11

Storage Space: 50GB

