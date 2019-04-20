How to download Assassin's Creed Unity Game for free on your PC News oi-Vivek Assassin's Creed Unity is available for free for a limited time

After the devastating fire accident at the Notre Dame de Paris, companies like Apple have come up to help the govt to restore one of the most beautiful architectures of the world. On the same line, Ubisoft has a special announcement, especially for PC gamers.

Ubisoft has announced that the Assassin's Creed Unity game will be available for PC gamers for free of cost via UPlay app for a limited time, and there is a reason for the announcement. The Assassin's Creed Unity is based on history, and the game does showcase the Notre Dame de Paris in its full glory.

How to get Assassin's Creed Unity game for free?

To download Assasin's Creed Unity game for free, follow the following steps.

This offer is valid from 17th of April 2019 to 25th of April 2019

Download UPlay app from Ubisoft official website

Sign-up and create a new account or login into the app

Search for Assassin's Creed Unity game in the game section

Click on the game icon

Select your language and download

Make sure that your hard disc has at least 60 GB of free storage

Once you download the game, you will get a lifetime license for free of cost

Click here to download UPlay

Click here to access Assassin's Creed Unity Game on UPlay

UPlay is Ubisoft's official game store, where you can try or buy hundred of games designed and developed by Ubisoft.

Using the Assassin's Creed Unit game, users can experience the majesty and beauty of the cathedral through Assassin's Creed Unity on PC. Do note that, the game is also available for PS4 and Xbox One X, but users have to buy the game on the platforms mentioned above.

If you like the game and the true beauty of the Notre Dame de Paris, then you can donate money, that will help to restore the monument to its full glory.