FAU-G Game Download: How To Download FAU-G Game On iOS News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards) is officially available from January 26, 2021. Initially, the game was launched only for Android and it was unavailable for iOS users. Now, the FAU-G game is available for download for iOS users in India. nCore Games, the developer of this game has announced that the game has finally landed on the Apple App Store.

Eventually, iPhone and iPad users in India will be able to download the FAU-G game via the Apple App Store and play the game. Here is a guide showing how to download and install FAU-G on iOS.

How To Download FAU-G On iOS

Downloading and setting up FAU-G on your iOS device is pretty simple. Here are the steps to get FAU-G on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 1: Open the Apple App Store on your iOS device.

Step 2: Search for FAU-G in the search bar and download the game. You can click on this link for download. It will be automatically installed on your iOS device.

Step 3: Under the App Privacy section, you can see that it has been noted that FAU-G tracks only your usage data. The other data linked to users include user content, purchases, contact info, diagnostics, and identifiers.

When it comes to the details of the game, FAU-G for iOS is 643 MB in size. The game is compatible with iOS devices such as iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch that run iOS 10.0 or later. Though the game is free to download, you need to make in-app purchases for digital coins with money. For example, 30 coins are priced at Rs 89 while 4800 coins will cost you Rs 3,599.

This will be great news for iOS users who have been looking forward to try playing the FAU-G game on their iPhone or iPad. And, this is sure to surge the number of downloads of the game.

Best Mobiles in India