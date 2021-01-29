FAU-G Game Download: How To Download FAU-G Game On Android, iOS Step By Step Guide News oi-Sharmishte Datti

FAU-G or the Fearless and United Guards game is officially out and available for all. The new episode-based game was launched on the 72nd Republic Day. Unlike PUBG or Free Fire, FAU-G is not a battle royale game, but instead has several episodes for gamers to explore. Here's how to download FAU-G.

How To Download FAU-G On Android?

Downloading and setting up FAU-G on Android is pretty simple. Here are the steps to get FAU-G on your Android smartphone:

Step 1: Open the Google Play app on your Android phone

Step 2: Search for FAU-G in the search bar and download the game. You can click on this link for download. It will be automatically installed on your Android smartphone

Step 3: Once done, you can start playing FAU-G on your Android device. The APK files for the device can be accessed via the official website, which is yet to go live.

How To Download FAU-G On iOS?

Downloading FAU-G on your iPhone or your iPad isn't possible right now as the game is yet to go live on the iOS platform. For now, there is no precise launch date for when the game would arrive on iOS. Game developers have confirmed that it would arrive on iOS at a later date.

FAU-G APK Download

To note, FAU-G is a free game and can directly be downloaded from Google Play. However, if you still wish to check out the APK file on your device, you can do so. However, here too there are a couple of glitches. For one, the FAU-G official website is yet to go live, which means you can't download it directly from here. For now, there is no direct link for the FAU-G APK download link. If you wish to get more information, one can check out the developer's page: www.ncoregames.com.

In other news, FAU-G has reached a new score with over 300,000 lakh downloads in just 24 hours. With its easy availability and new features, FAU-G seems to be getting popular with Indian gamers. Once it arrives on iOS, we can expect to see a further surge in the download numbers.

