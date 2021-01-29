ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    FAU-G Game Download: How To Download FAU-G Game On Android, iOS Step By Step Guide

    By
    |

    FAU-G or the Fearless and United Guards game is officially out and available for all. The new episode-based game was launched on the 72nd Republic Day. Unlike PUBG or Free Fire, FAU-G is not a battle royale game, but instead has several episodes for gamers to explore. Here's how to download FAU-G.

    FAU-G Game Download: How To Download FAU-G Game On Android, iOS

     

    How To Download FAU-G On Android?

    Downloading and setting up FAU-G on Android is pretty simple. Here are the steps to get FAU-G on your Android smartphone:

    Step 1: Open the Google Play app on your Android phone

    Step 2: Search for FAU-G in the search bar and download the game. You can click on this link for download. It will be automatically installed on your Android smartphone

    Step 3: Once done, you can start playing FAU-G on your Android device. The APK files for the device can be accessed via the official website, which is yet to go live.

    How To Download FAU-G On iOS?

    Downloading FAU-G on your iPhone or your iPad isn't possible right now as the game is yet to go live on the iOS platform. For now, there is no precise launch date for when the game would arrive on iOS. Game developers have confirmed that it would arrive on iOS at a later date.

    FAU-G APK Download

    To note, FAU-G is a free game and can directly be downloaded from Google Play. However, if you still wish to check out the APK file on your device, you can do so. However, here too there are a couple of glitches. For one, the FAU-G official website is yet to go live, which means you can't download it directly from here. For now, there is no direct link for the FAU-G APK download link. If you wish to get more information, one can check out the developer's page: www.ncoregames.com.

     

    In other news, FAU-G has reached a new score with over 300,000 lakh downloads in just 24 hours. With its easy availability and new features, FAU-G seems to be getting popular with Indian gamers. Once it arrives on iOS, we can expect to see a further surge in the download numbers.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news fau-g gaming how to

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X