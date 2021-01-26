Just In
FAU-G Goes Official In India: Here Are The Details
FAU-G the most anticipated mobile game is finally available for download via Google Play Store. I have been testing FAU-G on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max for the last few hours, and here is my first impression of the latest first-person fighter game, which is nowhere similar to PUBG Mobile or COD: Mobile.
FAU-G is around 480MB in size, so, make sure that you have an active fast internet connection to seamlessly download this title on your Android smartphone. The game is developed by Studio nCore Pvt. Ltd. a Bengaluru based studio.
When it comes to permissions, FAU-G requires storage permission, network access, and Google Play billing service. Though FAU-G is a free-to-play game, there are in-game purchases ranging from Rs. 19 to Rs. 2,999. These in-game purchases will give new weapons and unlock some customization options. One can also play FAU-G without making any payment for as long as they want.
FAU-G Won't Replace PUBG Or COD
It is clear that FAU-G is not a battle royale style game, unlike PUBG Mobile or COD: Mobile. FAU-G is a first-person fighter game, where, the user has to kill enemies either with bare hands or with some weapons, which can be acquired by clearing some levels.
There is no online mode, so, most of the enemies will be bots. There are different graphics options on FAU-G mobile. In my case, it was set to medium graphics, which can be cranked up to ultra. Do note that, a mid-range smartphone might not be able to offer smooth gameplay in ultra settings.
FAU-G Gameplay Modes
In total, there are three different modes, campaign, which is currently available, where there is an interesting storyline. The other two modes are team deathmatch, where, one might be able to play with a team of five against a team of five. Lastly, there is a Free for all mode, which is expected to offer battle royale style gameplay, similar to PUBG Mobile.
As of now, there is no information on when the team deathmatch and free for all mode will be available for play. The main mission of the campaign is to save captured soldiers from an army of another country.
FAU-G Game Review
Coming to the campaign part of FAU-G, it is based on an army base camp on a hill with a lot of snow. As the mission progresses, you have to kill some enemies, and there is also an option to pick their weapons. To refill health and stamina, the character can sit near a campfire.
There is a Hindi background dialogue for the entire campaign. If you don't understand Hindi, then, FAU-G is not the game for you. You have to complete the mission in a set time, else, you have to replay the entire thing from the last checkpoint.
Though it is an engaging game, most levels on the campaign mission almost feel the same. Not just that, even the graphics quality is not the best, especially when compared to games like COD: Mobile. And as of now, there is no information on the launch of FAU-G for Apple devices.
FAU-G is a good game when not compared to titles like PUBG Mobile or COD: Mobile. Don't expect much from it, and you won't be disappointed.
