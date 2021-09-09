How To Download Selmon Bhoi Video Game On Your Phone And Why Is It Trending? News oi-Vivek

Selmon Bhoi is a free-to-play game, which was available for Android devices. The game has been taken down as the Bollywood actor Salman Khan has filed a complaint against the developer of the hit-and-run game. Here is everything you need to know about the Selmon Bhoi video game for smartphones and tablets.

Is Selmon Bhoi Game Banned?

No, the game has not been banned; however, it has been taken down from the Google Play Store. According to the court, the pictures on the Selmon Bhoi game matches Salman Khan and are connected to the hit-and-run case, connected to the plaintiff.

According to the court, the developer of the game has not taken permission from the plaintiff to design this game. This will deprive the right to privacy of the petitioner and also tarnishes his image. Hence, the game has been taken down from the play store for an interim period and is not banned completely.

According to the court, Salman Khan currently has an upper hand in this case and at least until the defendants will register a reply regarding the same. The judge has also commented that if the ad-interim reliefs are not provided, the plaintiff will face an "irreparable loss which cannot be compensated in terms of money."

What Is Selmon Bhoi?

Selmon Bhoi is a video game, developed by Parody Studios, based out of Nagpur. The storyline of the Selmon Bhoi involves navigating the car through obstacles and collecting coins. If the car hits an obstacle three times, the game ends.

The actual issue with this game is the fact that the name Selmon Bhoi resembles Salman Khan and even the storyline is created for commercial benefits, that too without any permission. The game was only available on the Google Play Store and has been removed from the same in accordance with the court order.

How To Download Selmon Bhoi?

As of now, there is no official way to down the game. However, there are some third-party Android app archives, which still hosts an apk of the Selmon Bhoi video game. As the game is currently in court, it is illegal to download and play this game.

