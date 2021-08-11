How To Pre-Register For PUBG New State Alpha Test News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Finally, the pre-registrations for the PUBG New State Alpha Test are live now. PUBG: New State is the next venture of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and had assured to excel in all aspects of mobile gaming. It will offer an experience that is far beyond the regular Battle Royale.

Notably, the PUBG New State is an ambitious project of the game developer Krafton. Its release date is pegged for October 2021. However, Krafton has started accepting the pre-registrations for the next phase - PUBG: New State. The next phase of alpha testing for the new game will be up for download on both Android and IOS devices. The registrations for the Alpha Testing of the game are open from August 9, 2021.

PUBG New State Alpha Test Pre-Registrations

If you want to participate in the PUBG New State Alpha Test, then you can pre-register for the game. The results of the pre-registration will be announced on August 26, 2021. Also, the PUBG New State will be available for pre-downloads on August 26 and August 27. Notably, only selected players will be able to download the game.

How To Pre-Register For PUBG New State

You can pre-register for the PUBG: NEW STATE Alpha Test by following the steps detailed below. Before the same, you need to meet the minimum device requirements as follows. The Android device you are using should run Android 6.0 and above and have 2GB of RAM. Likewise, you should have iPhone 6S or any other latest models running iOS 13.0 and above.

Now, keep in mind that PUBG: NEW STATE is still in the development phase and it is yet to be optimized to run on a number of different Android and iOS devices. It will have a trouble-free gameplay only when it is launched officially later this year.

PUBG NEW STATE Alpha Test Pre-Registration

Step 1: Head on to the homepage.

Step 2: Click on [Apply for Alpha Test].

Step 3: Go through the [Application and Participation Guide].

Step 4: Read the policies and choose the OS if your device - Android or iOS.

Step 5: Fill the form.

Step 6: Add your correct email address.

Step 7: Use the same email address as your account to participate in the Alpha Test.

That's it!

