Intel DG1: Company's First Discreet GPU In Last 20 Years Showcased At CES 2020 News oi-Vivek

There has been a lot of talk in the industry about Intel developing a discrete graphics card to take on AMD and Nvidia. Now, the company has showcased its first dedicated GPU in 20 years at CES 2020 and calls it -- the Intel DG1 or discreet graphics 1.

Though the company didn't reveal anything about the hardware or the capability of the Intel DG1, it did confirm that it's GPU will be based on Xe graphics architecture. Did you know that the company did offer some GPUs in the late 90s? Yes, the company did have a series of GPUs under the Intel i740 series. So, the DG1 is definitely not the very first GPU from Intel.

According to Intel, the DG1 is not a powerful desktop GPU, instead, it will be an integrated GPU for the next-generation Intel CPUs. Though the picture makes it look like a desktop GPU, it is just a GPU casing that the company is using.

Intel has confirmed to announce multiple GPUs based on Xe architecture in the coming days, namely Xe HPC, Xe HP, and Xe LP. The Xe HPC is expected to be a server-class GPU and the Xe HP will be a desktop-class GPU. Lastly, the Xe LP will be a laptop or notebook GPU.

The upcoming Tiger Lake CPUs will come with a Xe LP GPU with a TDP of around 20W, which can be scaled up to 50W if required. Intel showcased a demo laptop powered by the Intel DG1 GPU running Destiny 2 at 1080p 60fps (locked). The company has confirmed that the Intel DG1 will support dynamic tuning, which makes the GPU operate at higher clock speed if the CPU is underutilized.

Can You Buy Intel DG1 GPU?

As of now, no one can buy the Intel DG1 even if they are will to pay. The company is most likely to ship this GPU in the coming days with next-generation Intel CPUs.

