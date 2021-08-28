iQOO BGMI Tournament To Reward Rs. 5,00,000 To Winners: Where To Watch Livestream? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

We have several game-centric phones in the market today. And when thinking of such phones, iQOO is a brand that pops to mind for its unique features for gamers. Now, iQOO is announcing its first Battlegrounds Mobile India tournament called the iQOO All Stars Cup. The new iQOO BGMI tournament will run for six days and here's everything you need to know about it.

iQOO BGMI Tournament Details

Going into the details, the iQOO BGMI tournament has begun on August 26 and will run until August 31. The game tournament will be streamed on iQOO's YouTube channel and iQOO Esports channel. Also, the iQOO All Stars Cup includes collaboration with influencers like GameFleet and comedians Tanmay Bhatt and Samay Raina.

The tournament will include 16 BGMI teams in India for prize money of Rs. 5,00,000 for the winning teams. iQOO will be distributing the reward money between the top three winners. That's not all. iQOO is also awarding a "Fully Loaded Performer" reward that will be given to the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Tournaments

Apart from the iQOO BGMI tournament, there are several other in-game events and tourneys for gamers. As the revamped PUBG Mobile game, Battlegrounds Mobile India comes from the same publisher, Krafton. The next season of the game and its events are tipped to begin soon.

Moreover, one can even check out other battle royale games like Garena Free Fire. Even Call of Duty: Mobile is said to bring out a new season and events. This gives gamers a wide scope to explore, and even earn monetary rewards.

iQOO 8 Series Launched

In other news, iQOO has brought out the next-gen iQOO 8 mobile series. As one of the most premium smartphones, the new iQOO 8 series include full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color, 19.8:9 aspect ratio, and 92.76 screen-to-body ratios. Plus, the phone draws power from the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Both the iQOO 8 and the iQOO 8 Pro pack triple cameras at the rare and several game-centric features. The phones are optimized with several innovative cooling techniques for intense gaming sessions. The new iQOO BGMI tournament is one way of promoting these smartphones in the country.

