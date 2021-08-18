iQOO 8 Series With 120Hz Display, Up To 512GB Storage Goes Official; Price And Availability News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO 8 series comprising the standard variant and Pro model has been launched in China. The successors come with upgraded features over their predecessors. Features include a 120Hz display, 120W fast charging, Snapdragon processor, up to 512GB onboard storage, and much more.

iQOO 8 Features

The iQOO 8 flaunts a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color, 19.8:9 aspect ratio, and 92.76 screen-to-body ratio. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC is handled the processing clubbed with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

There is a triple rear camera setup that is equipped with a 48MP IMX598 primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13MP camera sensor for portrait shots. Other features include a 16MP front-facing camera, Android 11 OS, a 4,350 mAh battery, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and so on. Lastly, the iQOO 8 supports 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB Type-C port.

iQOO 8 Pro Features

The Pro variant sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that supports 2K (1440 x 3200 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate along with 20:9 aspect ratio. The iQOO 8 Pro runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC paired up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.'

Apart from the display, the handset comes with improved camera features. It offers a triple camera consisting of a 50MP IMX766V sensor with gimbal stabilization support, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 16MP camera sensor.

The front camera, connectivity options, and onboard sensors are the same as the standard model. However, the Pro model packs a larger 4,500 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging and 50W fast wireless charging.

iQOO 8, iQOO 8 Pro Price And Availability

The standard model starts at CNY 3,799 (around Rs. 43,600) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model, CNY 4,199 (around Rs. 48,200) for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. It will be available for purchase starting August 24 in three color options namely - Racing, Legendary Edition and a Flame.

On the other hand, the Pro model is priced at CNY 4,999 (around Rs. 57,300) for the 8GB + 256GB storage model, CNY 5,499 (around Rs. 63,000) for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant, and CNY 5,999 (around Rs. 68,800) for the 12GB + 512GB storage option. It can be purchased starting August 26 in two color variants - Legendary Edition and Racing.

iQOO 8 Series In India

There is no info regarding the India launch at this moment. However, the standard variant was recently spotted on the IMEI database, confirming India's launch. So, we expect the devices will make their way into the country in the coming months. Besides, with the impressive display, camera, and flagship processor the Pro model is believed to beat smartphones like the OnePlus 9 Pro and the Vivo X60 Pro Plus.

