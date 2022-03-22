ENGLISH

    iQOO Z6 5G With 50MP Camera, 120Hz Display Going Live Today At 12 PM; Price, Discount Offers

    iQOO Z6 5G is one of the latest offerings from the popular game-centric mobile brand. The new smartphone was announced with Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 120Hz display, and more. The iQOO Z6 5G will go on sale for the first time in India today, starting at Rs. 13,999 on Amazon and the iQOO India website at 12 PM.

     
    iQOO Z6 5G With 50MP Camera, 120Hz Display Going Live Today At 12 PM

    iQOO Z6 5G Sale Price, Discount Offers

    The iQOO Z6 5G was announced with three variants, starting with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, costing Rs. 13,999. The other two models ship with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB + 128GB, costing Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 15,999, respectively. Buyers can choose from Dynamo Black and Chromatic Blue colors.

    The iQOO Z6 5G will be available on Amazon and the iQOO India website, starting today, March 22, at 12 PM. Buyers using HDFC Bank credit cards on Amazon can get Rs. 2,000 instant discount. Plus, they can avail Rs. 1,500 discount on exchange and no-cost EMI options for up to nine months.

    iQOO Z6 5G Features

    The iQOO Z6 5G features a 6.58-inch 120Hz display with an FHD+ resolution of 1408 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone flaunts a 2.5D flat frame design backed by PANDA glass protection. Under the hood, the iQOO Z6 5G draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

    Users can expand the RAM by another 2GB and the storage up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. More importantly, the iQOO Z6 5G ships with a five-layer liquid cooling system to ensure the phone don't heat up during long gaming sessions. Also, there's a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary shooter, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP bokeh sensor.

    The iQOO Z6 5G also includes a 16MP selfie camera in the front. It also packs a 5,000 mAh battery backed by fast charging support. It ships with the usual connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G support, 4G LTE, and so on.

     

    iQOO Z6 5G: Should You Buy?

    The iQOO Z6 5G seems like a gaming smartphone on a budget. If you're a budding gamer or looking for game-centric features at this price, the iQOO Z6 5G is the best deal for you.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 11:30 [IST]
