Jio Partners With SEGA: Sonic Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 3 Coming Soon To JioGames
The Indian telecom giant Reliance Jio has teamed up with Japanese gaming company SEGA in a bid to bring new games to the Jio Games Store. As a result of the partnership, Jio will soon bring two popular SEGA game titles - Sonic Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage 3 to its platform.
Currently, JioGames is available on the Jio TV set-top-box and Google Play Store. With the partnership, these two games will be available for users to play on their Android smartphones, tablets and TVs with Jio TV. Initially, the JioFiber users will get access to the Sonic Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage 3 game titles followed by others.
Jio Games To Get Sonic Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 3
SEGA is a popular gaming company with many gaming titles. Sonic Hedgehog 2 is a classic game from SEGA that was launched back in 1992. Notably, it is among the most played games back then. The game goes about stopped Doctor Robotnik from stealing Chaos Emeralds in order to fuel the Death Egg space station.
Talking about the other gaming title, Streets of Rage 3, it was launched in 1994 for SEGA Genesis. The multiplayer Beat'em up game has been quite popular among players.
Currently, Sonic Hedgehog 2 Classic and Streets of Rage 2 Classic from SEGA are available on Android and iOS platforms. For now, there are no details on the graphics aspects and gameplay of the Sonic Hedgehog 2 Classic and Streets of Rage 3 that are all set to make their way to JioGames.
How To Use JioGames?
Notably, JioGames is a platform that lets users play hundreds of games sans installing each game separately. To put it into simple words, users just have to install the JioGames app on their device from the Google Play Store. Once, they open the app, there will be a list of games and they need to click on any title they want to play to enjoy playing the game instantly.
With the JioGames platform, there is no need to install any game individually that will occupy your phone's internal storage space. You just have to install the JioGames app. Once the SEGA game titles mentioned above are rolled out to JioGames, you just have to open the app and play these games directly from the platform.
