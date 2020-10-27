ENGLISH

    Reliance Jio Launches JioMart Gameathon; How To Register

    By
    |

    Reliance Jio has announced the launch of new gaming services in India. The JioMart Gameathon will start on October 30, 2020, which means that the company is all set to foray into the online gaming space. The company has joined hands with Garena Free Fire to increase its reach in the gaming space.

    Apart from this, the gaming tournament is offering a cash prize of Rs. 25,000. This is quite interesting as the announcement comes after the government banned PUBG Mobile in the country. The registrations are already live and will be live until October 29, 2020, via the JioGames portal. However, to register yourself you need to follow these steps.

    How To Register On JioMart Gameathon

    Step 1: First, you need to visit this website https://play.jiogames.com/esports/#/esports/tournament/details/1.

    Step 2: Then, you need to complete the registration process and players will have to make a team by going through the website and enter Game ID.

    Step 3: After that, you have to tap on the FreeFire tournament and you need to join the button.

    Rules For The Gameathon Tournament

    The tournament will start on October 30 and 576 teams will participate in four rounds. All teams can have four players and only 96 teams can participate. Furthermore, the company said that 24 teams can participate in the semi-finals. Only 12 teams can take part in the finale.

    Also, the company is offering Rs. 16,000 to the winner, while Rs. 8,000 to the first runner up, and Rs. 1,000 to the most valuable customers. The company will credit the winning prize to the JioMart wallet. Notably, the Gameathon is a mobile-only tournament. So, it will not be available on tablets.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 27, 2020, 17:27 [IST]
