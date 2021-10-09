Karnataka Bans Online Gaming With Stakes; FIR Filed Against Dream11 For Breaking New Rules News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Karnataka government has begun banning online games with stakes or those that involve entry fees. Previously, the Karnataka state home minister said the new rule would be implemented in about two months. However, the state government has already booked an FIR against Dream11 as it continued to offer its platform despite the ban.

Karnataka Bans Online Gaming

The Karnataka government sent out a notification to ban all online games that involved stakes, under the newly legislated Karnataka Police (Amendment) Act, 2021. Previously, the state's Home Minister said the government would notify the rules under the amended laws. Later, a final notification after examining suggestions and objections from stakeholders would be issued.

The minister had also stated that the overall process would be implemented in roughly two months. Soon after, the Karnataka government issued a notification on October 5 to immediately ban all skill gaming apps that involved a stake or entry fees. The immediate reaction was seen on the Dream11 fantasy gaming app.

Karnataka Gaming App Ban: Dream11 Faces Heat

Now, an FIR has been filed against Dream11 for running its fantasy sports app in the state, despite the Karnataka ban. To note, Dream11 is a partner of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and even sponsors the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The FIR was filed at the Annapoorneshwarinagar police station by Manjunath, a resident of Nagarbhavi in Bengaluru. Additionally, Bhavit Sheth and Harsh Jain, the founders and directors of Sports Technologies Private Limited which promotes the Dream11 gaming app, have been booked as accused of running the online gaming app despite the ban.

Apart from Dream11, other fantasy cricket apps with stakes include Paytm, My11Circle, MyTeam11, MPL, and others. Reports say these apps have stopped operations in Karnataka soon after the ban notification came into effect on October 5.

Presently, Dream11 has refused to comment on the FIR. The fantasy gaming app has also refused to reply to messages left by subscribers regarding the Karnataka ban. That said, Outlook reports that Dream11 has acquired explicit legal opinion from a reputed former Supreme Court judge to keep running its business in states that have outlawed online gaming involving stakes. One needs to wait and see what happens next.

