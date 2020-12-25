KFC Gaming Console Announced With 4K Gaming: Kfconsole News oi-Vivek

Kentucky Fried Chicken AKA KFC is a brand that we all associate with fried chicken. Do you know that, just like Sony and Microsoft, KFC has also launched a new gaming console this holiday season? Here is everything you need to know about, probably the most scrumptious gaming console in the world.

World's Only Gaming Console With Built-In Chicken Chamber

KFC Console or Kfconsole is a one-of-a-kind gaming console with a built-in chicken chamber. Hence, you can play games while eating hot and juicy chicken at the same time.

Can Handle 4K 120fps Gaming

Though Kfconsole is a product from a food-brand, the gaming components that power the gaming-aspect are designed by Cooler Master. The Kfconsole uses a custom chassis -- Cooler Master NC100 chassis based on Intel Nuc 9 Extreme Compute Element.

It comes with a hot-swappable GPU chamber and uses a 9th Gen Intel Core i9 processor. For the graphics card, the company has partnered with Asus to make a GPU that's compact yet powerful.

Even coming to the storage, the Kfconsole has partnered with Seagate and offers a 2TB SSD based storage solution with Seagate BarraCuda SSDs, offering the best game load times and OS loading time.

The console wars are 𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓.



Introducing the KFConsole. #PowerYourHunger pic.twitter.com/k7AM6g61Ip — KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) December 22, 2020

Kfconsole Gaming Capabilities

The Kfconsole is capable of handling real-time ray-tracing. Similarly, it can also support VR gaming. Not just that, the Kfconsole can also offer up to 240fps gaming on select titles at a peak refresh rate of 4K resolution.

Kfconsole Price And Availability

As of now, there is no information on either the pricing or the availability of the KFC Gaming Console or the Kfconsole. Given, this is a promotional product, the company is likely to produce this in a limited number, and is likely to share with the content creators and bloggers.

