BGMI Player? Do Not Buy These New Smartphones

Next-generation high-performance upper mid-range smartphones from OnePlus and Realme are finally here. The OnePlus 10R and the Realme GT Neo 3 are the first set of smartphones in India with support for 150W fast charging, and these are also the first pair of smartphones powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC.

If you are a BGMI player, think twice before buying the OnePlus 10R or the Realme GT Neo 3, powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC. Several reports have confirmed that the popular battle royal games like BGMI and COD: Mobile are yet to be optimized for the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC.

The OnePlus 10R and the Realme GT Neo 3 can only offer up to HD graphics settings and High frame rate settings on BGMI. Similarly, on COD: Mobile, these smartphones can offer up to very high graphics and very high frame rate settings and not at the maximum frame rate.

Despite the OnePlus 10R or the Realme GT Neo 3 being a high-end smartphone, they just don't deliver the same when it comes to gaming. While optimizing these games might fix this issue, there is no assurance that BGMI or PUBG: Mobile will be optimized for this specific processor and will deliver top-notch performance with the best possible graphics and frame rate.

Always Buy A Smartphone For What It Is

While buying a smartphone, do not ever consider that the device will get better after a few software updates or based on the new features that the device might get. While the brand might fix these issues in the coming days, there is no confirmation that the issue will be ironed out for sure.

Hence, if you are an avid BGMI or COD: Mobile player then think twice before considering the Realme GT Neo 3 or the OnePlus 10R. I don't mean they are bad smartphones, it's just that they just don't offer the best performance on two of the most popular smartphone games in India.

Reasons To Buy OnePlus 10R Or Realme GT Neo 3

Realme GT Neo 3 and the OnePlus 10R are the first pair of smartphones that supports 150W fast charging. These smartphones also offer technologies like a 120Hz AMOLED display and a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilization. If you are into battle royal games, then a smartphone with a Qualcomm processor is your best bet.

