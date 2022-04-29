Realme GT Neo 3 With 150W SuperDart India Launch Today: How To Watch Livestream? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme has been steadily releasing new smartphones in India. One such new phone is the highly-anticipated Realme GT Neo 3. The upcoming smartphone will feature the 150W fast charging tech among new upgrades. The Realme GT Neo 3 will launch today, April 29 at 12:30 PM. Here's all you need to know about it.

Realme GT Neo 3 Launch Details: Where To Watch Livestream?

The Realme GT Neo 3 launch in India is set for today, April 29 at 12:30 PM. The unveiling will be live-streamed on Realme's YouTube channel. You can simply click the below link to watch the phone launch. Additionally, live updates and important news will be shared on the brand's social media channels.

Realme GT Neo 3 Features: What To Expect?

The upcoming Realme GT Neo 3 and the just-launched OnePlus 10R 5G have a lot in common. One such major feature is the 150W SuperDart fast-charging support. Both phones include a 4,500 mAh battery, which the brands promise to offer juice within minutes. The 150W fast charging support will see the phones going head-to-head in competition.

Fast charging aside, the new Realme GT Neo 3 will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, which is just the one on the new OnePlus 10R. The upcoming Realme phone is also tipped to pack a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution, designed for video streaming experiences.

The upcoming Realme GT Neo 3 will also feature a triple-camera setup with a Sony IMX766 primary lens. It'll also include an ultra-wide lens and a macro shooter. One can also expect the usual connectivity options on the smartphone, including 5G support, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and so.

Realme GT Neo 3 Price In India: What To Expect?

Realme has been teasing the upcoming powerful smartphone for a while now. For one, the Realme GT Neo 3 dedicated microsite has also gone live on Flipkart. The phone will come in 6GB + 128GB model, 8GB + 128GB variant, and the high-end 12GB + 256GB model.

As far as the Realme GT Neo 3 price in India is considered, it's tipped to be cheaper than the OnePlus 10R 5G. To note, the Realme GT 3 started from Rs. 25,000. We can expect the new Realme GT Neo 3 to be around Rs. 30,000.

