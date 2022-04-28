OnePlus 10R 5G With 150W Fast Charging Support Launched In India: Features, Price In India News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus has expanded its flagship offering with the new OnePlus 10R 5G which was announced at the brand's More Power To You event. The new OnePlus 10R 5G brings several new technologies, including the advanced 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support, a 120hz display, and much more. Here's all you need to know.

OnePlus 10R 5G Features

The new OnePlus 10R 5G flaunts a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. OnePlus has also improved the design of the smartphone, which is now available in Sierra Black and Forest Green color variants.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 10R 5G draws power from the MediaTek 8100 Max chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The brand says the chipset is specifically designed for the OnePlus 10R 5G, which improves gaming experiences for games like BGMI, PUBG Mobile, and so on.

One of the most important features announced with the OnePlus 10R 5G is the powerful 150W fast charging support. The phone features a 4,500 mAh battery backed by a massive fast charger, which the company claims to be safe and secure to use. It is also the fastest phone to provide juice in just 3 minutes.

Additionally, the OnePlus 10R 5G includes a triple-camera setup with a 119.7-degree ultra-wide lens. This is one of the widest sensors in this segment. The smartphone also includes the Sony IMX766 primary sensor that comes with OIS support.

The new OnePlus 10R 5G will run Android 12 OS out of the box with the latest Oxygen OS custom skin on top. It will also include the usual connectivity options like 5G support, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and so on.

OnePlus 10R 5G Price In India

The OnePlus 10R 5G is available in three models, starting from Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB + 128GB that comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and 80W fast charging support. Similarly, the 12GB + 256GB model with a 5,000 mAh battery and 80W fast charging support costs Rs. 42,999. The same model with a 4,500 mAh battery and 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support is priced at Rs. 43,999.

The sale will begin on May 4. This places the OnePlus 10R 5G among other smartphones that are priced under Rs. 45K, including devices from Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, Vivo, and so on.

