Mi Curved Gaming Monitor Launched With WQHD, 15000R Curvature Display

Xiaomi has been continuously expanding its product portfolio. The latest addition is the Xiaomi Mi Curved Gaming Monitor. The 34-inch gaming monitor is said to have a high refresh rate, narrow bezels on three sides, and an ultra-wide ratio. The gaming monitor includes a stand whose height can be adjusted or rotated or even wall mounted.

Mi Curved Gaming Monitor Price

Presently, the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34-Inch is available in the European market for EUR 399, which is roughly Rs. 34,200. For now, there's no word on when the monitor will begin shipping. We still don't know when the new Mi gadget will be available in India either. It is available in a single black color option.

Mi Curved Gaming Monitor Features

As the name suggests, the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor is a 34-inch monitor. It features WQHD (3,440x1,440 pixels) curved display with a 1500R curvature and a 144Hz refresh rate screen with a 4ms greyscale response time. Xiaomi has provided a 21:9 aspect ratio, 3000:1, 85 percent coverage of the NTSC color gamut, 121 percent coverage of the sRGB color gamut, and a peak brightness of 300 nits.

The dimensions of the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor is 810.39mm wide and 520.61mm high with the stand. It should be noted that the stand itself is 242.53mm wide. The design of the gaming monitor includes narrow bezels at the top and the sides. Going down, the monitor has a bit of chin, but the overall monitor presents a neat finish.

Some of the other features of the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor includes support for AMD FreeSync Premium. Xiaomi has also included Low Blue Light mode for the gaming monitor. The Monitor comes with a couple of connectivity ports like two HDMI 2.0 ports, two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, and an audio port. At the same time, it skips in-built speakers or USB ports.

Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34-Inch: What We Think

Xiaomi has debuted a new range of devices with the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor. This brings the Chinese company in competition with other game-centric brands like Acer. Nevertheless, Xiaomi might have given us something new to offer for a lesser price tag, even if it misses built-in speakers and USB ports.

