Microsoft Acquires Activision Blizzard For A Whopping $70 Billion: Good News For Xbox Users

Microsoft has officially confirmed that it has acquired Activision Blizzard, a video game studio known for titles like Call of Duty and Candy Crush. This acquisition will definitely help Microsoft to extend the exclusive library for the Xbox.

Do note that, this is an all-cash deal, where, Microsoft will pay $68.7 billion, which makes this one of the largest tech acquisitions of recent time. Microsoft has been acquiring a lot of companies, which also bought LinkedIn in 2016 for $26 billion.

Despite the acquisition, the current Bobby Kotick CEO of the will continue to run the show on behalf of Microsoft. According to Microsoft, this will help the company to build its strength in the mobile gaming portfolio. This deal also makes Microsoft the world's third-largest gaming company, while Tencent and Sony are in second and third place.

Good News For Xbox Gamepass Users

This deal also means the Xbox Gamepass users will also be able to access Activision's games on Xbox and PC for free. Games from several franchises like Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Call of Duty, and Candy Crush will be available for Gamepass subscribers. The company has also confirmed that it will add as many games as possible which includes both new and old titles.

Microsoft also acquired Bethesda in 2021, which is also a big video game studio, known for titles like Fallout, Deathloop, and Doom Eternals. For this acquisition, Microsoft paid $7.5 billion, which is around 10 percent of what it paid to Activision Blizzard.

Microsoft says that the deal between the two would close in the fiscal year 2023, as it has to complete a lot of regulatory approvals from various countries. As this is also a cashout deal, the original founders of the studio and the investors will be making a lot of money,

thanks to Microsoft.

Video gaming is one of the fast-growing segments, which is also a billion-dollar industry. Deals like this will help companies like Microsoft to make exclusive games for their consoles to attract more customers. This deal ensures that a lot of exclusive games are coming to Xbox in the coming years.

