    Microsoft, Sony come together to develop cloud technology for online gaming

    We can expect a new content and game-streaming service.

    By
    |

    Microsoft and Sony have joined forces to "enhance customer experiences in their direct-to-consumer entertainment platforms." This means that the companies will be working closely to develop a cloud technology related to online gaming and content-streaming services.

    Microsoft, Sony come together to develop cloud technology for gaming

     

    Moreover, the partnership also means that Microsoft Azure will be used for Sony's streaming service. In order to extend their online reach, Sony will be needing a partner with an established cloud provider.

    Both companies will be collaborating for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and semiconductors. Speaking of semiconductors, both companies will be developing image sensors. The statement said

    The statement also said "integrating Sony's cutting-edge image sensors with Microsoft's Azure... technology... the companies aim to provide enhanced capabilities for enterprise customers."

    Kenichiro Yoshida, president of Sony said: "Sony is a creative entertainment company with a solid foundation of technology. We collaborate closely with a multitude of content creators that capture the imagination of people around the world, and through our cutting-edge technology, we provide the tools to bring their dreams and vision to reality. PlayStation itself came about through the integration of creativity and technology."

    "Sony has always been a leader in both entertainment and technology, and the collaboration we announced today builds on this history of innovation. Our partnership brings the power of Azure and Azure AI to Sony to deliver new gaming and entertainment experiences for customers," said Satya Nadella on the partnership.

    Besides, Microsoft is also said to be working on a wearable with support for mixed-reality (MR) applications. At least that's what the patent from the company shows. The WIPO-issued filing shows that the wearable will bring a unique cooling system for wearables.
    According to the patent, the cooling system will be housed on the back or outer edge of the headset. the images show three different methods for that hardware.

    Friday, May 17, 2019, 13:45 [IST]
