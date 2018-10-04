ENGLISH

Microsoft unveils DirectX Raytracing API with Windows 10 October 2018 update

Windows 10 is the first commercial OS to support real-time ray tracing

    Nvidia RTX 20 series GPUs are now available for purchase in India. The RTX series of GPUs from Nvidia is the first set of consumer end graphics cards to launch with hardware that is fast enough to do real-time tracing.

    Similarly, Windows has officially released the Windows 10 October 2018 update, which is a milestone version of Windows 10 OS, which comes with new features and abilities. With the Windows 10 October 2018 release Microsoft enables DirectX Raytracing, the next generation API from Microsoft which allows developers and end users to develop and execute apps and games with real-time ray tracing.

    What is real-time Ray Tracing?

    Real-time Ray Tracing is a revolutionary gaming-centric feature, which offers real-life like shadows and graphics, which was not possible with the traditional rendering techniques.

    Some of the top-tier game developers have started to work on upcoming games to implement real-time ray tracing. Battlefield V, Metro Exodus and shadow of Tomb Rider will be the first set of games that can take advantage of the Ray Tracing technology on the Nvidia RTX series of GPUs.

    What is DirectX Raytracing?

    The DirectX Ray (DXR) Tracing is the custom API (application programming interface), which enables developers to create new content using ray tracing technology. With the Windows 10 October 2018 release Windows 10 OS will come with native support for ray-tracing.

    Is DirectX Raytracing essential?

    Even if you a game that supports Ray Tracing and a real-time ray tracing GPU without the software support (in this case the DXR), you will not be able to play that game in real-time ray tracing.

    Windows 10 October 2018 or the following software released from the Redmond company will enable custom-end ray tracing which combines the software and hardware by providing a platform.

    To get DRX on your Windows laptop or computer, install the Windows 10, version 1809 on your computer via Windows Update centre or download the install the Windows update manually from Windows 10 official website.

    Download Windows 10, version 1809 here

    Story first published: Thursday, October 4, 2018, 12:59 [IST]
