Microsoft Xbox Gets Official Night Mode Support: Offers Plentiful Customisations
From Android to iOS to macOS to Windows, every major operating system officially supports dark mode. A lot of users prefer dark mode over the regular mode, as it does not strain the eyes with the bright light. Not just that, on devices with OLED displays, the dark mode can actually help you save battery.
Microsoft has now officially confirmed that the night mode will be available for Xbox. Do note that, the company is still testing the beta version, hence, the update will only be available for the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring. Hence, the update might have some glitches, as it is a beta update.
Xbox Software Update
If you own an Xbox and are interested in checking out the night mode, then make sure to install Xbox software version XB_FLT_2109CO\22000.2139.210804-2200. The software update will be available from 6 August 2021.
Microsoft has officially confirmed that the night mode on the Xbox can be toggled from the setting menu. Night mode will allow users to dim and filter their screens. Additionally, it will also allow users to control the console and controller LED brightness. As of now, this feature is only available for consoles with the English language.
Additional Features
In addition to night mode, the latest beta software update for the Xbox also introduces several other features. The company has fixed some issues that were reported by the users. Users who reported error code 0x87e50001 while launching an app or where some users could not launch the game have been fixed with this update.
However, the company has confirmed that the early build of the Xbox OS might have some issues like users might not be able to hear any audio with Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Gaming might not work in some cases.
Xbox That Supports Dark Mode
According to Microsoft, all Xbox gaming consoles will support night mode. Microsoft currently sells Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Hence, all these devices are eligible for the dark mode. Given the update is still in the beta ring, the stable update is likely to go official by the end of 2021 for all eligible Xbox gaming consoles.
