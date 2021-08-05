Battlefield 2042 For PC: Minimum And Recommended Specifications You Need News oi-Vivek

EA is all set to release the next big first-person shooting (FPS) video game -- Battlefield 2042 on 22 October 2021. The game will be available for PC, Xbox, and Playstation. Battlefield 2042 is already available for pre-order on various platforms, including steam for Rs. 2,999 for the PC version.

If you are planning to buy Battlefield 2042 for your PC, then here are the minimum and recommended hardware specifications. According to Tom Henderson a gaming news leakster, these recommended specifications are based on the technical playtest and are likely to change a bit by the time of launch.

Battlefield 2042 Minimum Specifications

A PC should be running on Windows 10 with an AMD FX-8350 or the Intel Core i5-6600K CPU along with 8GB RAM. Similarly, the device should also have a GPU with a minimum of 4GB of video memory.

EA recommends a minimum of AMD Radeon RX 560 or the NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti graphics card. Lastly, the device should support DirectX 12 and should have an active internet connection of 512KBPS. If you are buying the digital version of the game, then make sure to have a good bandwidth for a seamless download experience.

Battlefield 2042 Recommended Specifications

If you want to get the best possible experience while playing Battlefield 2042, then your PC should have a more powerful CPU and GPU. According to the leak, the device should have at least the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or the Intel Core i7-4790 with 16GB RAM.

As per the graphics requirement, the device should have either the Radeon RX 5600 XT or the RTX 2060 or a more powerful graphics card with 8GB video memory. Again, the computer should have an active internet connection.

No Information On The Game File Size

Battlefield V, which got launched in 2018 was around 44GB. Hence, Battlefield 2024 is expected to be a much bigger game than its predecessor. This means it is best to have at least 100GB of space reserved for Battlefield 2024.

Though having HDD-based storage does not hamper the performance, a big game like Battlefield 2042 will definitely take some time to load on a PC with HDD when compared to a PC with SSD storage.

