Minecraft Earth Servers Shutting In June 2021: What Does It Mean For Minecraft Enthusiasts? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Minecraft is one of the most trending and all-time favorite game for several players. However, Minecraft gamers have some disappointing news. Minecraft Earth, which was the game's ambitious project, will be shutting down this June due to the ongoing pandemic, the company stated.

What Is Minecraft Earth?

For those unaware, Minecraft Earth was a project designed by Microsoft. Much like Pokemon Go, the Minecraft Earth required gamers to team up and have free movement. It required the player to go against other players, Minecraft Earth combined virtual and augmented reality in the game.

Over the past few years, Minecraft broke all the records and became one of the most selling games of history. Minecraft gamers and fans were expecting another record-breaker with Minecraft Earth. But the game really didn't outperform its rival popular game ARG Pokemon Go.

Minecraft Earth Shutting Down

However, with the pandemic and the risks of the virus, free movement or team play seems to be impossible. Hence, Minecraft Earth will be shutting down in June 2021, the company announced via its official Twitter handle. That said, Minecraft is giving fans a proper send-off with a couple of updates before the shutdown.

After many great adventures, we’ve made the difficult decision to close down Minecraft Earth in June 2021. We’re so grateful for all your support, and today’s last build includes several adjustments to make these last months as fun as possible:



↣ https://t.co/D9fEGuOoqX ↢ pic.twitter.com/KyHIToSrsI — Minecraft (@Minecraft) January 5, 2021

Some of the updates include the complete removal of real money transactions. Minecraft will also be bringing down the ruby costs drastically and the time required for crafting and smelting will be reduced. Plus, all the unreleased and completed content will now be included down the pipeline. Minecraft also mentioned the character creator items will be given to those who sign up between now and June 20.

What Does It Mean For Minecraft Enthusiasts?

It's quite a bummer to see the end of Minecraft Earth. Like so many things that came to a dead-end in 2020, Minecraft Earth is joining the list to adhere to the norms, which are dubbed to be the new normal. While Minecraft Earth is shutting down, the usual Minecraft game will continue. One can expect to see a new and revamped game with better interaction of AR and VR, right in the comfort of our homes.

Best Mobiles in India