Minecraft Java Edition Free Download: How to Download Minecraft Java Edition Free for PC, Android
Minecraft is a brand name, which has gained immense popularity that only a few game franchises get to see. While most game franchises are popular, they hardly stay at the top for a long time. At a time when we have seen many games are quickly forgotten, Minecraft has been able to retain its foothold in the industry with new releases.
One such addition is the Minecraft Java Edition, which is a free game. The Minecraft Java Edition free trial is available on Android, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Windows 10 and Vita. The length of the trial depends on the device that is in use.
How To Download Minecraft Java Edition
To download the Minecraft Java Edition free, you need to follow the below steps.
- Firstly, visit the official Minecraft website.
- Now, choose the desired Minecraft games.
- From the top of the webpage, choose the 'Try it free' option.
- You can choose either version of the game, be it Android, PC or PS4.
It is recommended that you play the trial version of the game that is free before you head on to purchase the full game from the official website. The trial version will help you decide if you should buy the game or not. Notably, the length of the Minecraft Java Edition Free trial depends on the device that you download the game on.
With new games, updates, and new ways, you can play Minecraft Java Edition and join one of the biggest communities in gaming and start crafting today. Notably, Minecraft Java players will not notice any change in the game except for the way players log into the game's servers. It provides two-factor authentication for a more secure way of logging in.
