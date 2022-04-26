New PlayStation Plus Pricing In India Revealed Officially News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The PlayStation Plus pricing in India has been revealed officially. Sony India has updated its PlayStation Plus homepage recently to reveal the new PlayStation Plus pricing. Last week, it was revealed that these plans will be effective from June 22 in the country. It also states that these plans will be merged with PlayStation Now.

PlayStation Plus Plans Price

The most premium plan, PlayStation Plus Deluxe offers game trials and a catalog of games from the PS1, PS2, and PS3 and is priced at Rs. 849 per month, Rs. 2,299 for three months, and Rs. 5,749 for a year.

The middle tier plan, PlayStation Plus Extra, offers access to hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games. It is priced at Rs. 749 per month, Rs. 1,999 for three months, and Rs. 4,999 for a year.

The base plan, PlayStation Plus Essential offers online multiplayer access and two PS4 and one PS5 game on a monthly basis. It is priced similarly to the existing PS Plus pricing, which is Rs. 499 a month, Rs. 1,199 quarterly, and Rs. 2,999 annually.

As of now, PlayStation Now is not available in India and Sony is not in the plan to bring it here. When it comes to the global rollout, Sony has added 11 European regions to the list of countries where cloud streaming access is available and India is not in the list.

PlayStation Plus Bs Xbox Game Pass

The new PlayStation Plus plans are more expensive than Xbox Game Pass in India, which is its major rival. However, when it comes to long-term plans, PlayStation Plus has an upper hand. After the price cut, the Xbox Game Pass providing access to a catalog of over 400 Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X games is priced at Rs. 394 per month, Rs. 1,049 for three months, and Rs. 2,099 for six months.

Likewise, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate provides online multiplayer benefit and access to PC catalog and EA Play is priced at Rs. 499 per month, Rs. 1,499 for three months, Rs. 2,999 for six months, and Rs. 5,999 per year.

