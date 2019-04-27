Nintendo not ready to launch its latest Switch at E3 2019: Report News oi-Karan Sharma Nintendo confirmed that it is not going to launch its upcoming consoles at E3 2019. All you need to know.

If you are waiting for the upcoming Nintendo console then this news might disappoint you a bit. The company has officially confirmed that it is not going to introduce the Nintendo Switch at E3 2019 event. Shuntaro Furukawa, President of Nintendo has confirmed that the new hardware is not going to launch at E3 2019.

Japanese newspaper Nikkei earlier reported that the new Switch can be expected this Summer. It was also reported that a new Switch would be due during Fall, which means by the end of this year.

Specification wise the upcoming Switch Pro will not come with a huge difference with compare to the performance of the existing console, but it will come with upgraded hardware and software.

It's still not clear what Nintendo is going to bring with the upcoming console. It might be a more powerful Switch or a budget variant of the Switch. However, it is quite confirmed that the company will come with a new update which is dubbed as the Nintendo Switch System Update 8.0.0. This particular update will allow you to transfer system data for individual games between consoles. The rumors also suggest that the company will add Pro and Mini systems to the Nintendo family.

"But an even bigger change appears to be on the cards, as several people familiar with Nintendo's current plans have told me the company has designed its budget Switch for an audience which uses it in handheld mode only," writes Eurogamer's Tom Phillips.