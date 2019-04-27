ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Nintendo not ready to launch its latest Switch at E3 2019: Report

    Nintendo confirmed that it is not going to launch its upcoming consoles at E3 2019. All you need to know.

    By
    |

    If you are waiting for the upcoming Nintendo console then this news might disappoint you a bit. The company has officially confirmed that it is not going to introduce the Nintendo Switch at E3 2019 event. Shuntaro Furukawa, President of Nintendo has confirmed that the new hardware is not going to launch at E3 2019.

    Nintendo not ready to launch its latest Switch at E3 2019: Report

     

    Japanese newspaper Nikkei earlier reported that the new Switch can be expected this Summer. It was also reported that a new Switch would be due during Fall, which means by the end of this year.
    Specification wise the upcoming Switch Pro will not come with a huge difference with compare to the performance of the existing console, but it will come with upgraded hardware and software.

    It's still not clear what Nintendo is going to bring with the upcoming console. It might be a more powerful Switch or a budget variant of the Switch. However, it is quite confirmed that the company will come with a new update which is dubbed as the Nintendo Switch System Update 8.0.0. This particular update will allow you to transfer system data for individual games between consoles. The rumors also suggest that the company will add Pro and Mini systems to the Nintendo family.

    "But an even bigger change appears to be on the cards, as several people familiar with Nintendo's current plans have told me the company has designed its budget Switch for an audience which uses it in handheld mode only," writes Eurogamer's Tom Phillips.

    Read More About: nintendo switch e3 2019 gaming news
    Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 27, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue