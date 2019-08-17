Nintendo Offering Users To Exchange Their Old Switch With New One News oi-Karan Sharma

If you are a Nintendo Switch owner then you have a chance to replace your old console with an upgraded model which has improved battery life. But there is a catch, only the owners who have purchased the console a month ago or less will be able to replace their devices. As per Reddit posts, Nintendo is telling its American customers to exchange their older Switch with a newer one.

"I called Nintendo and they confirmed what OP is saying is correct. They will replace my unit bought about a week and a half ago with a revision unit. I need to send it in on my own dime, so shipping costs and insurance etc. will not be paid by Nintendo and no label will be provided. They sent me an email with a case # and shipping address. If I follow those instructions they will replace the unit," commented a Reddit user on the thread.

Do note that, you will only be able to avail the exchange offer if you have purchased the unit after July 17. This is the same day when Nintendo announced the system update. The company has confirmed the offer to Polygon. Nintendo told the publication that customers have to bear the cost of shipping and insurance of the console to take advantage of this offer.

Besides, customers also have to transfer their purchases via Nintendo Switch Online account. Currently, the offer is only available for the US and Canada consumers. The company has not disclosed or indicated toward any deadline to avail this offer. Interested customers can contact the company to begin the exchange process.

The new Nintendo Switch is up for sale on Amazon.com for $299 (Rs. 21,271). According to the report, the updated model is capable of delivering twice the battery life than its predecessor.

