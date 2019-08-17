New Nintendo Switch Offers Improved Battery Life And Better Display Gaming oi-Rohit Arora

Right before the official availability of the recently launched Nintendo Switch Lite, the company has unveiled the refreshed model of the original Nintendo Switch. The latest Nintendo Switch is now available for purchase on the e-commerce platform- Amazon.com at $299 (Rs. 21,271) and addresses the biggest problem gamers were facing, i.e. the poor battery life.

As per a test run by Tom's Guide, the newer Nintendo Switch lasts twice as long as its predecessor's. The tests go in line with Nintendo's claims which mention that the refreshed model offers battery life of approximately 4.5 - 9 hours (with same scenarios), which is roughly double of what the previous mode has to offer. This might be the biggest reason to switch to the new Nintendo Switch for many gamers worldwide.

This comes as a surprise as the battery cell remains the same on both the game consoles. Some websites report that the newer Nintendo Switch ships with a better chipset, slightly revised Nvidia Tegra X1 chip to be exact that might be the reason for the extra battery life. Moreover, Kevin kenson, a Youtuber mentioned that the latest Nintendo Switch also brings a brighter display.

Some users on Reditt who purchased the new Nintendo Switch mentions that the new console also brings a brighter true color display with better while balance. Besides, you will also find new Joy-con controls and will experience better heat dissipation than the predecessor.

If you were planning to buy a Nintendo Switch, this just seems like the right time to upgrade. The new Nintendo Switch goes by the model no- Model number HAC-001(-01) and comes in the same Red-Blue color scheme. The joy-con controllers are bundled in the box and offers better gameplay flexibility. Nintendo Switch boasts a 6.2" display.

In addition to the handheld mode, Nintendo Switch comes with a dedicated TV mode that allows you to dock the console to a TV to enjoy gaming on a big screen. Additionally, you can also play games in tablet mode by simply flipping the stand to share the screen during a multiplayer gaming sessions.

If you were waiting for the new Nintendo Switch Lite, the console will be available for purchase on September 20, 2019. The Nintendo Switch Lite is $100 cheaper than the original Switch and boasts a 5.5" 720p display and comes with 32 GB internal storage.

