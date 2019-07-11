ENGLISH

    Nintendo Switch Lite Announced: Price, Release Date, Specs, Colors Revealed

    By
    |

    As speculated by the leakland, Nintendo has officially announced the Nintendo Switch Lite, which is a compact version of the original Nintendo Switch with a few caveats. With the price of $199.99, the Nintendo Switch Lite is $100 cheaper than the original Switch. So, instead of buying two standard Nintendo, one can get three Nintendo Switch Lite hand-held gaming console.

    Nintendo Switch Lite Announced: Price, Release Date, Specs, Colors

     

    What's New About The Nintendo Switch Lite

    Just like the standard edition, the Switch Lite comes with a 720p display with a 5.5-inch screen, which is slightly smaller than the 6.2-inch display on the standard model. Unlike the standard model, the USB Type-C port on the Nintendo Switch cannot be used to connect/mirror the Switch Lite to an external display.

    The Switch Lite comes with 32 GB internal storage, which can be used to sale all the games that you are interested in playing, by downloading from Nintendo eShop.

    Available in Three Different Colors

    The Nintendo Switch Lite comes in three different colors, including Yellow, Grey, and Turquoise. The Switch Lite also misses out on user-replaceable Joy-Cons, as the Joy-Cons are now an integral part of the Nintendo Switch Lite, just like the Play Station Vita.

    Still Supports Multi-Player Games

    Thanks to the ever-growing gaming titles for the Nintendo Switch platform, users with the Nintendo Switch can play multi-player games with the Nintendo Switch Lite (on select titles). It also misses out on HD Rumble and IR Motion camera.

    Nintendo Switch Lite Price And Availability

    The Nintendo Switch Lite will go on sale from September 20th, 2019. The gaming console will cost $199.99 in the USA, and Europe. As of now, there is no information on the availability of the Nintendo Switch Lite in India.

     

    Should You Get The Nintendo Switch Lite

    If you already own the Nintendo Switch, then, there is no reason to get the Nintendo Switch Lite, as the Nintendo Switch has all the features that the Lite model has with additional functionalities. Similarly, if you are looking for an affordable Nintendo hand-held console, then, the wait for few more months until the Switch Lite goes on sale.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 10:21 [IST]
