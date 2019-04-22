Nintendo Switch budget variant likely to be launched by the end of 2019 News oi-Karan Sharma Nintendo is said to be launching its latest budget segment consoles by the end of this year. All you need to know about the consoles.

The budget variant of Nintendo Switch also known as Switch Mini is been in the rumors for a quite long time and it seems that the release is expected to be done by the end of this year. According to a report from Japanese Newspaper Nikkei, the company is planning to launch this variant of Nintendo Switch by September this year. Earlier reports claimed that this model will not work with a TV, and the latest report also supports the same claim.

Furthermore, the report claims that the will not arrive with a huge change in terms of specification, but it will be an upgraded model as compared to the current model.

The company is yet to make an announcement about the upcoming Nintendo Switch variant. The company might upgrade the console with its latest update. It seems that the new console will get Nintendo Switch System Update 8.0.0, which will allow users to transfer the system data between consoles. It also suggests that the existing users can also upgrade to the upcoming two rumored features dubbed as Nintendo Switch family - Pro and Mini systems.

According to the report, the Nintendo Switch Pro won't be launching anytime soon. It also claims that the company is gearing up to launch two new Nintendo Switch consoles out of which one will be targeting the casual audience and another will be for hardcore fans. However, both the consoles will be different in terms of specification as compared to the existing model.

"But an even bigger change appears to be on the cards, as several people familiar with Nintendo's current plans have told me the company has designed its budget Switch for an audience which uses it in handheld mode only," as per Tom Phillips from Eurogamer.

Let's see what we are going to get with the upcoming latest consoles from Nintendo.