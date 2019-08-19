ENGLISH

    NODWIN Gaming And Sony LIV To Live Stream Dota 2 International Tournament

    By
    |

    NODWIN Gaming, the esports company from India and Sony LIV have joined forces to stream the world's biggest gaming tournament for Dota 2 live on their platform in multiple-language for Indian viewers.

    NODWIN Gaming And Sony LIV To Live Stream Dota 2 2019 Tournament

     

    The gaming tournament will also be streamed in Hindi and Tamil language. The gaming tournament comes with the biggest prize pool in the history of 33 Million USD (Over 230 Crores). This also marks the first regional language broadcast of a global esports tournament on a national platform.

    This is going to be the biggest Dota 2 tournament that features the best teams across the world who will compete for the massive prize pool. After a year of qualifiers in the DPC (Dota Pro Circuit), 18 teams from across the globe have made it to the group stages to compete for the trophy.

    Just in case you don't know, Dota 2 is a multiplayer online battery field game which is developed and published by Valve Corporation. The game is a sequel to Defense of the Ancients.

    The streaming will cover the main event from August 20 to August 25, 2019. The matches begin from 6:30 am onwards on the SonyLIV app.

    You can also watch the live stream on the official website of Dota 2 in a few simple steps.

    How To Watch Dota 2 Tournament 2019 Live

    Story first published: Monday, August 19, 2019, 17:15 [IST]
