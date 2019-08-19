Just In
- 10 min ago Xiaomi Mi A3 Price Leaked: Base Variant With 4GB RAM 64GB ROM To Cost Rs. 14,998
- 1 hr ago Infinix To Launch HOT 8 With 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage In September
- 2 hrs ago Asteroid Bigger Than Mt Everest Hurtling Towards Earth; Could Wipeout Half Of Humanity
- 2 hrs ago LGBTQ Content Creators Sue YouTube For Alleged Discrimination
Don't Miss
- News LK Advani visits ex FM Arun Jaitley at AIIMS as he remains critical
- Movies Shahrukh Khan Drops The Teaser Of His Most Challenging Role; Watch The Video Here!
- Lifestyle Marriage Is Not Always What It Seems: Inside The Life Of An Indian Couple
- Sports Navdeep Saini to remain with India's Test squad for the West Indies series
- Finance FASTags Mandatory For Toll Payment On Highways Starting December 1
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Seeking Tax Relief For Hybrid And CNG Vehicles To Promote Sales Over Electric Vehicles
- Education CA IPCC Result 2019 Likely To Be Announced On Aug 23 Or 24
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
NODWIN Gaming And Sony LIV To Live Stream Dota 2 International Tournament
NODWIN Gaming, the esports company from India and Sony LIV have joined forces to stream the world's biggest gaming tournament for Dota 2 live on their platform in multiple-language for Indian viewers.
The gaming tournament will also be streamed in Hindi and Tamil language. The gaming tournament comes with the biggest prize pool in the history of 33 Million USD (Over 230 Crores). This also marks the first regional language broadcast of a global esports tournament on a national platform.
This is going to be the biggest Dota 2 tournament that features the best teams across the world who will compete for the massive prize pool. After a year of qualifiers in the DPC (Dota Pro Circuit), 18 teams from across the globe have made it to the group stages to compete for the trophy.
Just in case you don't know, Dota 2 is a multiplayer online battery field game which is developed and published by Valve Corporation. The game is a sequel to Defense of the Ancients.
The streaming will cover the main event from August 20 to August 25, 2019. The matches begin from 6:30 am onwards on the SonyLIV app.
You can also watch the live stream on the official website of Dota 2 in a few simple steps.
How To Watch Dota 2 Tournament 2019 Live
- First, you have to visit the official website http://blog.dota2.com
- Now, at the top, you can see a banner saying "The International Dota 2 Championship Watch Live"
- Click on the banner, that will take you to the page where you will get all the information about the live stream and tournament schedule.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
26,990
-
44,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
13,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,999
-
9,999
-
16,490
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
9,999
-
11,248
-
9,999
-
1,000
-
900
-
800
-
700
-
11,468
-
35,000
-
29,950
-
89,999
-
999
You will be able to watch the entire tournament live on Twitch or SteamTV.