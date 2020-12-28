NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Accidentally Confirmed By Asus: Likely To Offer 20GB Video Memory News oi-Vivek

If you thought NVIDIA is done with launching the RTX 3000 series of GPUs, then Asus just proved you wrong. According to the Asus support page, NVIDIA is all set to launch yet another RTX GPU -- the NVIDIA RTX 3080 TI with a whopping 20GB video memory.

According to the product support page listing, NVIDIA is set to launch RTX 3060 with 12GB video memory and the RTX 3080 Ti with 20GB video memory. As of now, there is no information on the exact launch date. However, considering the NVIDIA launch cycle, the RTX 3080 Ti and the RTX 3060 are expected to launch in Q1 2021.

NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti Specifications

The NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti is expected to outperform the RTX 3080. The GPU will come with 20GB of DDR6X video memory with 19Gbps memory speed, which is slightly slower than the RTX 3090's 19.5Gbps speed.

The RTX 3080 Ti will offer a 320-bit bus interface, capable of offering 760 GB/s bandwidth. As per the power requirement, the RTX 3080 Ti might come with 320W TDP, similar to the RTX 3080. As per the pricing, the RTX 3080 Ti is expected to be priced around $999 and will compete against the likes of the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT.

NVIDIA RTX 3060 Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 will be an upper mid-range graphics card with 12GB DDR6X video memory. This graphics card is speculated to offer 3840 FP32 cores with a 192-bit bus interface.

The RTX 3060 will definitely have a lower TDP when compared to the RTX 3070. When it comes to performance, the RTX 3060 should be able to handle 2K and 4K gaming without any issue. As per the pricing, the RTX 3060 is likely to cost around $300, making it an affordable graphics card.

