Just In
- 14 min ago Wordle 282 Answers For March 28: Hints To Guess The Right Five-Letter Word
- 58 min ago Amazon Honor MagicBook Quiz Answers: Win Honor MagicBook X14
- 4 hrs ago Amazon JBL Music Week Sale: Discount Offers On JBL Devices
- 15 hrs ago Weekly Roundup 12: Realme GT Neo3, OPPO A76, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Realme Narzo 50A Prime, And More
Don't Miss
- Movies Ahan Shetty Reveals Why He Doesn't Want Dad Suniel Shetty To Produce A Film For Him
- News Bharat Bandh: Empty roads in Kerala, trains blocked in Bengal
- Finance PMVVY: Get Monthly Pension of Rs 9,250 For 10 Years If Subscribed Till 31st March, 2022
- Automobiles 5 Things About Suzuki Avenis You Should Know: Engine, Features & More
- Lifestyle Serum Institute Seeks Emergency Use Authorisation For Its rBCG Tuberculosis Vaccine
- Sports Six elite runners qualify for Asian and Commonwealth Games at Ageas Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon
- Education MHT CET Exam Dates 2022 Announced, Exam To Be Held From June 3, Check MAHA CET Schedule Here
- Travel Reasons Why You Should Visit Manali In Summer
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Is Just 10 Percent More Powerful Than RTX 3090
On March 29, NVIDIA will launch its most powerful gaming graphics card to date -- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. According to the latest report, the RTX 3090 Ti is said to be around 10 percent faster than the RTX 3090. Someone with RTX 3090 should be able to get similar performance by overclocking the graphics card.
According to a tweet by CapFrameX, the RTX 3090 Ti will be 10 percent faster than the RTX 3090 at 1080p gaming. Similarly, the upcoming GPU is also said to have 450W of TDP and a boost clock speed of 2GHz. With 24GB of GDDR6x video memory, the RTX 3090 Ti will possibly be the most powerful graphics card, at least until the launch of the RTX 4000 series of GPUs.
Might Not Make Much Of A Difference To RTX 3090 Owners?
If you already own an RTX 3090 GPU, then your graphics card should be good enough, especially when compared to the RTX 3090 Ti. Given the RTX 3090 Ti will come with a premium price tag, the additional price that you pay might not be worth the extra performance that the GPU offers.
However, if you want nothing less than the absolute best, then the RTX 3090 Ti is the graphics card that you can consider, especially if you are someone who plays games at 4K resolution with a higher frame rate.
Some performance numbers RTX 3090 vs RTX 3090 Ti, first impression!— CapFrameX (@CapFrameX) March 25, 2022
▶️ Ti ~10% faster at 4K
▶️ 450W power
▶️ 2GHz boost@BauduinSven @3DCenter_org @VideoCardz
Along with the improved performance, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is also said to be the first graphics from NVIDIA to feature 16 PCIe Gen5 power input pins, which are capable of delivering up to 480W of power. Given the TDP of the RTX 3090 Ti is around the same number, the RTX 3090 Ti will also be a one power-hungry graphics card.
According to a previous leak, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti might cost as much as Rs. 3,00,000 in India, which is a lot of money for just a graphics card. Given the RTX 4000 series launch is just around the corner, the graphics card might get a price cut post the launch of the next-generation graphics card.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
0
-
9,999
-
21,000
-
26,999
-
49,000
-
23,999
-
43,900
-
14,999
-
18,999
-
26,999