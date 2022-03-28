NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Is Just 10 Percent More Powerful Than RTX 3090 News oi-Vivek

On March 29, NVIDIA will launch its most powerful gaming graphics card to date -- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. According to the latest report, the RTX 3090 Ti is said to be around 10 percent faster than the RTX 3090. Someone with RTX 3090 should be able to get similar performance by overclocking the graphics card.

According to a tweet by CapFrameX, the RTX 3090 Ti will be 10 percent faster than the RTX 3090 at 1080p gaming. Similarly, the upcoming GPU is also said to have 450W of TDP and a boost clock speed of 2GHz. With 24GB of GDDR6x video memory, the RTX 3090 Ti will possibly be the most powerful graphics card, at least until the launch of the RTX 4000 series of GPUs.

Might Not Make Much Of A Difference To RTX 3090 Owners?

If you already own an RTX 3090 GPU, then your graphics card should be good enough, especially when compared to the RTX 3090 Ti. Given the RTX 3090 Ti will come with a premium price tag, the additional price that you pay might not be worth the extra performance that the GPU offers.

However, if you want nothing less than the absolute best, then the RTX 3090 Ti is the graphics card that you can consider, especially if you are someone who plays games at 4K resolution with a higher frame rate.

Some performance numbers RTX 3090 vs RTX 3090 Ti, first impression!



▶️ Ti ~10% faster at 4K

▶️ 450W power

▶️ 2GHz boost@BauduinSven @3DCenter_org @VideoCardz — CapFrameX (@CapFrameX) March 25, 2022

Along with the improved performance, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is also said to be the first graphics from NVIDIA to feature 16 PCIe Gen5 power input pins, which are capable of delivering up to 480W of power. Given the TDP of the RTX 3090 Ti is around the same number, the RTX 3090 Ti will also be a one power-hungry graphics card.

According to a previous leak, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti might cost as much as Rs. 3,00,000 in India, which is a lot of money for just a graphics card. Given the RTX 4000 series launch is just around the corner, the graphics card might get a price cut post the launch of the next-generation graphics card.

