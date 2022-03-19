NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU Price Leaked Ahead of Launch: Most Expensive Consumer Graphics Card? News oi-Vivek

NVIDIA is soon expected to launch its most powerful graphics card ever -- RTX 3090 Ti. The company recently launched some budget and mid-range graphics cards, and at the end of the presentation, the brand officially teased the RTX 3090 Ti, which is the biggest and the most powerful graphics card from the company to date.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will not just be a powerful graphics card, but it will also be one of the most expensive graphics cards from NVIDIA. According to a Canadian retail listing, the RTX 3090 Ti is said to cost $5,439.93 for the Asus ROG Strix LC RTX 3090 Ti graphics card. Do note that, there is also a different variant of the RTX 3090 Ti with TUF branding, which costs $4649.19.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will be one of the first mainstream gaming-class graphics cards with 24GB of GDDR6x video memory. The graphics card will come with a GA102 chip with 10,752 CUDA cores, and should even handle 8K gaming with ease. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is expected to have a TDP of around 450W, and one might have to use at least 800/900W PSU.

The memory is said to offer 21Gbps of bandwidth, and in terms of performance, it will offer up to 40TFLOPs of top performance. The RTX 3090 Ti will offer better performance than the RTX 3090. The RTX 3090 Ti will have better gaming performance and should be one of the go-to graphics cards for those who want to play games at 4K and 8K resolution.

How Much Will RTX 3090 Ti Cost In India?

If we convert these Canadian prices to the Indian rupee, the Asus TUF Strix RTX 3090 Ti with 24GB video memory is likely to cost around Rs. 2,80,000. Similarly, the Asus ROG Strix RTX 3090 Ti is expected to cost around Rs. 3,15,715. Hence, if you plan on building a gaming PC with RTX 3090 Ti with top-tier CPU from Intel or AMD, then you might have to spare around Rs. 5,00,000 to fully build a PC.

