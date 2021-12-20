NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Pictures Leaked Ahead Of Launch: Triple Fan Design Confirmed News oi-Vivek

Several leaks and speculations have already confirmed the launch of the RTX 3090 Ti, which is speculated to be the most expensive and most powerful consumer graphics card from NVIDIA. Now, the package of the NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti from Asus TUF has been leaked online, ahead of launch. Here are some of the information that we obtained from the upcoming graphics card from NVIDIA.

The speculated retail package of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti looks similar to the other Asus TUF graphics card with GeForce branding across the box and there is also a prominent 3090 Ti branding across the package. The box also confirms that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Asus TUF edition will feature a triple fan design, again, similar to the RTX 3090 Asus TUF edition graphics card.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Speculated Specifications

The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will be internally known as GA102-350 and will offer a whopping 10752 CUDA cores. This is the highest number of CUDA cores that NVIDIA has featured on any graphics card. As per the video memory, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is expected to feature 24GB of GDDR6x memory with 21.5Gbps of memory speed.

As per the TDP is concerned, the RTX 3090 Ti will have 450W of TDP, which is 100W more than that of the RTX 3080. Given the increase in power, the RTX 3090 Ti is likely to outperform the RTX 3090 especially in 4K and 8K gaming. Given RTX 3090 is already capable of offering 8K gaming, the RTX 3090 Ti will offer high-frame-rate 8K gaming, which only a handful of graphics cards do.

RTX 3090 Ti Expected Launch

If everything goes as expected, the RTX 3090 Ti will launch in the first week of January, during CES 2021. Given the price of the RTX 309.80, the RTX 3090 Ti is expected to have an MSRP of around Rs. 1,50,000. However, you might have to spend a lot more than that due to the global graphics card shortage and the rise in the number of crypto miners.

