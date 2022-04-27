NVIDIA GPUs Just Got A Lot Cheaper In India: RTX 3060 With 12GB VRAM For Rs. 45,500 News oi-Vivek

If you have been planning to build a gaming PC, then here is something that might cheer you up. GPUs, which have been very expensive lately just got a lot more affordable in India. Nvidia has come up with a new campaign "Restocked and Reloaded", where, the company is offering some of the most sort out graphics cards at a lower price.

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 GAMING X For Rs. 45,500

The MSI GeForce RTX 3060 GAMING X with 12GB GDDR6 video memory is now available on the MSI India website for just Rs. 45,500. This is one of the best mainstream graphics cards, which can even handle modern AAA titles at 1440p resolution without any issue.

Colorful GeForce RTX 3080 Ti NB -V For Rs. 125,999

The Colorful GeForce RTX 3080 Ti NB -V is currently the most affordable RTX 3080 Ti variant in India. The RTX 3080 Ti is the third-most powerful graphics card from the company, and the Colorful GeForce RTX 3080 Ti NB -V variant is now available in India for Rs. 125,999 via the Easyshoppi platform.

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti OC Edition For Rs. 132,999

The ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti overclockable edition is now available in India for Rs. 132,999 via Primeabgb. When overclocked, the graphics card offers more performance, and this is one of the few GPUs which can easily handle AAA games at 4K resolution with ease.

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Trinity OC 12GB For Rs. 149,500

The Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Trinity OC 12GB comes with a triple fan design and a massive cooling solution, which ensures that the RTX 3080 Ti GPU does not throttle down. The Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Trinity OC 12GB is now available in India for Rs. 149,500 via Amazon India.

Are These Worth The Money?

While the RTX 3060 is currently one of the best mid-tier GPUs, especially the 12GB VRAM variant, the RTX 3080 Ti has always been a high-performance GPU. If you are planning to build a gaming PC anytime soon, this is the right time to grab these graphics cards and save some money.

