NVIDIA Omniverse Explained: One-Click Ray Tracing Tool?

At GDC (Game Developer Conference) 2022, NVIDIA has launched a new platform for game developers -- the NVIDIA Omniverse. It is the latest game creation environment for developers that offers a plethora of features, asset libraries, and AI technologies to develop and deploy animated characters with facial expressions.

As game development pipelines get more and more complex, NVIDIA Omniverse is said to solve some of the issues by connecting artists, assets, and software tools into a single platform. NVIDIA Omniverse is said to help developers complete a project in a short time frame.

How Does NVIDIA Omniverse Works?

According to the company, Omniverse is a real-time design collaboration and simulation platform. Developers can AI- and NVIDIA RTX-enabled tools and can even build their own custom tools and then "streamline, accelerate and enhance their development workflows." Here are some of the key highlights of the NVIDIA Omniverse.

Omniverse Audio2Face is one of the key features, which is an AI-powered application, which helps generate high-quality facial animation using an audio file. It offers complete facial animation, and the artist will have control over the emotion of the performance.

Omniverse Nuclear cloud is another tool that enables developers to share Omniverse scenes with just a single click. Omniverse Nuclear cloud, as the name suggests can be deployed in the cloud, which helps developers to easily share and collaborate with fellow artists.

Omniverse DeepSearch is also an AI tool, which is available for Omniverse Enterprise subscribers. This tool allows studios and developers to use natural language input and imagery to search through the entire catalog of 3D assets, objects, and characters.

Lastly, Omniverse Connector is a plugin, which allows live-sync collaboration between third-party design tools and Omniverse. The tool allows developers to use services like Unreal Engine 5 Omniverse Connector, offering "exchange USD and material definition language data between the game engine and Omniverse."

It is now said that NVIDIA Omniverse can be used with major game development tools like Autodesk 3DS Max, Blender, Autodesk Maya, Epic Game Unreal Engine 4, Adobe Photoshop, and more. Check out NVIDIA's official website to get more details on how NVIDIA Omniverse works and how it can benefit game development studios.

