Two Oppo Phones Get 3C Certification; Are They Oppo Find N2 Foldable Phones?

Oppo is rumored to have several smartphones lined up for launch, which might debut at the INNO Day 2022 event in mid-December. Corroborating previous rumors, two Oppo phones were spotted on the Chinese 3C certification website. One of these phones is rumored to be the Oppo Find N2, the brand's second generation of foldable phone.

The Oppo Find N2 has been doing rounds on the rumor mill for a while now. Leaked screenshots of the device appeared on Weibo, revealing the model number PGU110. Interestingly, the phone with the same model number appeared on 3C, suggesting that this is Oppo's Find N2 foldable device.

Oppo Find N2 Gets 3C Certification

The Chinese 3C certification platform generally reveals the battery and fast charging details. In this case, the alleged Oppo Find N2 foldable phone with the model number PGU110 comes with 66W fast charging support (via).

Apart from this, another Oppo smartphone has also appeared on the 3C website. This device comes with model number PGT110 and includes 66W fast charging support. Unfortunately, the actual moniker of this device or its marketing name isn't clear. For all we know, this could be the Oppo Find N2 Flip, which is rumored to be a foldable phone with a clamshell design.

Oppo Find N2 Launch: What to Expect?

Rumors suggest Oppo will launch two foldable phones in the coming weeks to take on Samsung. One is the second generation of the Oppo Find N, featuring the book-fold design. The other is rumored to be the Oppo Find N2 Flip with a flip-fold design identical to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Presently, not much is known about the Find N2 device. On the other hand, the alleged Oppo Find N2 is said to pack in a 7.1-inch foldable OLED on the inside and a smaller 5.5-inch OLED panel on the outside.

A triple-camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary shooter has also been rumored for the Oppo Find N2. It might also include a 48MP ultra-wide lens and a 32MP telephoto shooter. The rear cameras will reportedly get MariSilicon NPU support. Oppo is rumored to bring in a 32MP front camera.

Under the hood, the upcoming Oppo Find N2 is said to draw power from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 instead of the latest 8 Gen 2 chipset. A 4,520 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support has also been reported. One can expect the phone to run Android 13 with ColorOS custom skin on top. If the new phones are to debut in December, we can expect official teasers and posters in the coming days.

