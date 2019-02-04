PlayStation 4 beats Nintendo Switch in 2018 sales marginally

Earlier it was reported that how Nintendo does the amazing sale during the holiday season, and how it sold 32million Nintendo Switch units during the sale. But nobody noticed that there was a close battle between Nintendo and Sony PlayStation 4 which has managed to hold its own over the past year.

The NPD group for the U.S market published the numbers for both the products. According to their report, Sony has managed to rule out Nintendo with 17.7 million sales of its PlayStation 4 consoles, adding up to 94.2 million overall. However, in the same time frame, Nintendo has managed to sold 17.4 million Nintendo Switch consoles, making the race very competitive.

The competition was very close and with this Nintendo has sold 9.4 million units of Switch consoles between October and December. Games like Super Smash Bros, Pokemon Let's Go and more has also played a big role selling million of Switch units.

Meanwhile, Sony has also come up with the SpiderMan PS4 bundle which has attracted many buyers. This was bought up specifically for Black Friday, and paying $199 more will get you a copy of the award-winning superhero game. The company has also joined hands with the third party sellers which boost the selling during the holiday season.

Now all the eyes are on 2019 sale, and it has been expected that the sale of PlayStation 4 will slow down a bit because the company is planning to reveal its upcoming and most awaited PlayStation 5. But still the games on the PS5 will be limited and buyers need to wait for developers to create new games for PS5 format. On the other hand, Nintendo Switch has already planned for the year with Luigi's Mansion 3, Animal Crossing and a forthcoming traditional Pokemon game.

