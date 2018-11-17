PUBG PS4 editions up for preorder in India, price starts from Rs. 2,750

We have been coming across reports that the popular game PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battleground) will be launched for PS4 early next month. The same was accidentally listed by Sony on Amazon. Now, ahead of the launch of the same, the game is available for preorder at the PSN India storage. Notably, three variants of the game are available for preorder - Looter's edition, Survivor's edition and Champions edition.

Price of PUBG for PS4 in India

The Looter's edition will include base games and the pre-order skins exclusive to PS4. The Survivor's edition will include base games, 2,300 G-Coins, Vikendi event pass, 20,000 BP and exclusive PS4 pre-order skins. Lastly, the Champions edition includes base games, 6,000 G-Coins, 20,000 BP, Vikendi event pass and exclusive PS4 preorder skins.

While three editions of the game are available for preorder in the country, the Looter's and Survivor's editions are priced at Rs. 2,750 and the Champions edition is priced at Rs. 3,999. Of course, Survivor's edition offers more benefits than the basic one but comes at the same pricing. So, we can expect different skins to be bundled with both the editions.

PUBG for PS4 release date

Well, Sony and Tencent Games have remained quiet regarding the launch of the game on PS4. Recently, it was revealed that the launch will happen on December 7. Given that the official confirmation has surfaced online, we can expect the game to be a successful one on Sony's gaming console.

The arrival of PUBG for PS4 will bring one of the most popular games to the bestselling console resulting in benefits for both the game publisher as well as Sony. But there is no information if the game will be available as a disc or digital download only. We need to wait for more clarity regarding the same. Besides PS4, the game was launched on Xbox One recently with support for keyboard and mouse.

Given that PUBG is coming to PS4 and is available on preorder, are you interested in it? If so, which edition of the game would you preorder? Do let us know the same from the comments section below.