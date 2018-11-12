PUBG PS4 spotted on Amazon hinting at December 8 launch

Tech giant Sony accidentally listed the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) PS4 on Amazon. The company pulled out the listing immediately after the publish, and it was too late because the screenshots of the listing page were already taken by a leakster Wario64. Later he posted all the screenshots on his Twitter handle.

The Amazon listing and the screenshots taken by Wario64 makes it clear that the PS4 version of the most famous game PUBG is all set to release. The listing also confirms that the launch date of the game will be December 8, 2018. The product description shows "Sorry" and the About the product part comes with three bullet points showing "not available yet". Moreover, the product page didn't come with any placeholder image of the game. There is only one placeholder image of Amazon.

Sony and Tencent both the companies have decided to stay silent on the information when the game will be making its way to the PlayStation. If this turns to be true then Sony and Tencent both the company has decided to launch the game during The Game Award 2018. The event will kick start from December 6, 2018.

Just to recall, PUBG Mobile is one of the most downloaded and played games of this year and it directly goes up against Fortnite. Tencent Games is the one behind the development of the game and it has kept on coming up with interesting updates and adding an interesting feature to the game. Recently, with the new update, the developers have added new maps, night mode, vehicles, guns and more.

The game is all about your skills and you have to stand till the end of the game in the safe zone. In this process, you have to kill all your enemies to reach to the last circle. Do remember that its an online game and at a time there are 100 players playing this game. Make sure you grab the best gun just after the landing and try not to miss the airdrops.