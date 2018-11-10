PUBG coming soon to PS4: How to download PUBG on a Windows computer for free?

PUBG is currently the most interesting online multiplayer game, played across the platforms. PUBG if available for Android and iOS for free of cost. And now, PUBG is also available for free of cost on Xbox for a limited time. So, if you own an Xbox One or XBox 360, then download the PUBG for free of cost. Do note that, this is a limited period offer, and after the promotional period, users have to pay for the game.

One of the significant shortcomings about the PUBG is the fact that the game does not support PlayStation platform. And now, a new leak suggests that PUBG will be available for PlayStation 4 on the 8th of December 2018. The PS4 version of the was briefly listed on Amazon, revealing about the launch date of the PUBG game.

With the launch of the PUBG on PS4, the PUBG will be officially available on Windows OS, Android OS, iOS OS, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Though the Windows version of the PUBG is available at a nominal price, one can easily install the PUBG on a Windows PC using the official emulator.

How to install PUBG on Windows PC for free?

Visit PUBG (Tencent Gaming Buddy) official website and download the EXE file. Do note that, the emulator based PUBG for the Windows OS is based on Android app.

After downloading, install the Tencent Gaming buddy on your PC or laptop.

Depending on your bandwidth speed, the game will download the required files from the internet.

After the successful installation, log in with your PUBG credentials and start playing PUBG for free of cost on your Windows computer or laptop.

Make sure that your computer has at least 8 GB of RAM and 2 GB of graphics card for a smoother PUBG gameplay, as PlayerUnknown's Battlefield is a graphics intensive game.