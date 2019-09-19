ENGLISH

    PlayStation 4 Games Diwali Sale: Sony India Offering Discount Up To 40 percent

    By
    |

    The festive season is around the corners and taking advantage of the Sony India has slashed the prices of PlayStation 4 games for up to Rs. 1,500. The company is offering a discount of 20-40 per cent on the game titles under Diwali promotional offer. If you're also planning to buy some games then this is the best time to fill up your wishlist. Do note that the Diwali sale will run until October 10.

    PlayStation 4 Games Diwali Sale: Sony India Offering Hefty Discount

     

    Most of the games got a discount of Rs. 500 and some selected titles have received the price drop of Rs. 1,000, only one title receives a price cut of Rs. 1,500 that is Days Gone. The list also comes with titles like Marvel's Spider-Man, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), the best seller of 2018 Go of War Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, and a lot more. According to the Mako Reactor report, here is the list of game title which has received price drop.

    PlayStation 4 Game Titles With Rs. 500 Off For Diwali SaleOriginal PriceOffer Price
    BloodborneRs. 1,499Rs. 999
    God of War III RemasteredRs. 1,499Rs. 999
    Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete EditionRs. 1,499Rs. 999
    Infamous: Second SonRs. 1,499Rs. 999
    Until DawnRs. 1,499Rs. 999
    Uncharted: The Nathan Drake CollectionRs. 1,499Rs. 999
    The Last of UsRs. 1,499Rs. 999
    LittleBigPlanet 3Rs. 1,499Rs. 999
    Uncharted 4: A Thief's EndRs. 1,499Rs. 999
    Bloodborne: Game of the Year EditionRs. 1999Rs. 1,499
    PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG)Rs. 1999Rs. 1,499
    Uncharted: The Lost LegacyRs. 1999Rs. 1,499
    MinecraftRs. 1999Rs. 1,499
    Marvel's Spider-ManRs. 2,499Rs. 1,999
    PlayStation 4 Game Titles With Rs. 1,000 Off For Diwali SaleOriginal PriceOffer Price
    Blood and Truth VRRs. 2,499Rs. 1,499
    Detroit: Become HumanRs. 2,499Rs. 1,499
    God of War (2018)Rs. 2,499Rs. 1,499
    Shadow of the ColossusRs. 2,499Rs. 1,499

    However, Amazon and Flipkart are also selling these game titles either below or close to what Sony India is offering. Meanwhile, Amazon India and Flipkart are also gearing up for the festive season and we might see some hefty discount coming on game titles and other gadgets. We recommend you to push the selected game titles to the wish list and wait for the offers to arrive. Flipkart and Amazon are set to kick off the sale by the end of the month.

     
    Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 13:21 [IST]
