PlayStation 4 Games Diwali Sale: Sony India Offering Discount Up To 40 percent
The festive season is around the corners and taking advantage of the Sony India has slashed the prices of PlayStation 4 games for up to Rs. 1,500. The company is offering a discount of 20-40 per cent on the game titles under Diwali promotional offer. If you're also planning to buy some games then this is the best time to fill up your wishlist. Do note that the Diwali sale will run until October 10.
Most of the games got a discount of Rs. 500 and some selected titles have received the price drop of Rs. 1,000, only one title receives a price cut of Rs. 1,500 that is Days Gone. The list also comes with titles like Marvel's Spider-Man, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), the best seller of 2018 Go of War Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, and a lot more. According to the Mako Reactor report, here is the list of game title which has received price drop.
|PlayStation 4 Game Titles With Rs. 500 Off For Diwali Sale
|Original Price
|Offer Price
|Bloodborne
|Rs. 1,499
|Rs. 999
|God of War III Remastered
|Rs. 1,499
|Rs. 999
|Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
|Rs. 1,499
|Rs. 999
|Infamous: Second Son
|Rs. 1,499
|Rs. 999
|Until Dawn
|Rs. 1,499
|Rs. 999
|Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
|Rs. 1,499
|Rs. 999
|The Last of Us
|Rs. 1,499
|Rs. 999
|LittleBigPlanet 3
|Rs. 1,499
|Rs. 999
|Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
|Rs. 1,499
|Rs. 999
|Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition
|Rs. 1999
|Rs. 1,499
|PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG)
|Rs. 1999
|Rs. 1,499
|Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
|Rs. 1999
|Rs. 1,499
|Minecraft
|Rs. 1999
|Rs. 1,499
|Marvel's Spider-Man
|Rs. 2,499
|Rs. 1,999
|PlayStation 4 Game Titles With Rs. 1,000 Off For Diwali Sale
|Original Price
|Offer Price
|Blood and Truth VR
|Rs. 2,499
|Rs. 1,499
|Detroit: Become Human
|Rs. 2,499
|Rs. 1,499
|God of War (2018)
|Rs. 2,499
|Rs. 1,499
|Shadow of the Colossus
|Rs. 2,499
|Rs. 1,499
However, Amazon and Flipkart are also selling these game titles either below or close to what Sony India is offering. Meanwhile, Amazon India and Flipkart are also gearing up for the festive season and we might see some hefty discount coming on game titles and other gadgets. We recommend you to push the selected game titles to the wish list and wait for the offers to arrive. Flipkart and Amazon are set to kick off the sale by the end of the month.
