PS5 India Restock Date: How To Pre-Order? What Is Its Price?

Gaming enthusiasts could be eying to purchase the Sony PlayStation 5 aka PS5. The next-generation gaming console is all set to be available in the country once again on December 6. Since its launch, this gaming console is not available at any time for buyers and restocks are happening on a monthly basis.

On December 6 at 12 PM, the Sony PS5 restocks will be available. As usual, there will be two variants - Blu-ray equipped model priced at Rs. 49,990 and the disc-less model called Digital Edition priced at Rs. 39,990. These models can be pre-ordered by interested buyers on Monday.

Sony PS5 Pre-Order Date

As per the official Sony website, the pre-order of the PS5 is set for December 6 at 12 PM. Both the standard and digital edition models of the gaming console will be available during the above-mentioned time. Besides the Sony e-store, even the other online retailers will list the gaming console for pre-order on Monday include Vijay Sales, Amazon India, Flipkart, Croma, Prepaid Gamer Card, and Reliance Digital. Previously, the PS5 restock was available on October 4, 2021.

How To Preorder PlayStation 5

Sony India's Sony Center is an authorized retailer that sells the company's offerings including the PlayStation 5. ShopAtSC offers free home delivery or pickup from the nearest Sony Center from today with the latter possible only if the stores are open. To purchase from ShopAtSC, you should have an account, so you need to create one in advance.

There is a 'Notify Me' button that will be useful if stocks run out. You can choose easy EMI options and pay via your preferred mode of payment. Click here to pre-order PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition via ShopAtSC.

Follow the same way to pre-order the PlayStation 5 via other online retailers such as Amazon India, Flipkart, Reliance Digital and others.

Notably, this will be the ninth time that the Standard Edition of the PlayStation 5 is available back on stock in the country and the sixth time for the Digital Edition. Since its launch, there have been issues with the restocks in India. Previously, online retailers have not been able to handle the load and the orders of many potential buyers were canceled by the e-commerce giants such as Flipkart and Amazon among others.

